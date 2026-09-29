FFS Raises Flood Alert in Abuja, Warns Residents Against Dangerous Practices

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Federal Fire Service (FFS), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command has issued a fresh flood safety warning to residents of Abuja as heavy and persistent rainfall intensifies across the Territory.

The Controller of the FCT Command, Muhammed Anas, urged residents to remain vigilant, particularly those living in low-lying communities, riverbanks and areas with inadequate drainage systems.

Anas, in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, warned that flooding could be worsened by human activities, stressing that preventing loss of lives and property requires collective responsibility from residents and relevant authorities.

He specifically cautioned residents against indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drains, gutters, canals and waterways, as well as construction on floodplains, waterways and drainage channels.

The FFS also identified blocked drainage systems, sand dredging and indiscriminate excavation around rivers and streams as activities capable of worsening flooding.

Other practices highlighted by the Service include erecting buildings without approved plans or adequate drainage provisions, poor construction of roads and culverts that obstruct natural water flow, and farming or construction along riverbanks and other flood-prone locations.

The controller called on residents to regularly clear drains, gutters and their surroundings of refuse and debris, while avoiding settlements and construction in low-lying or flood-prone areas.

He further urged residents to monitor weather forecasts and comply with flood alerts and safety directives issued by relevant authorities.

The FFS warned residents against attempting to cross flooded roads, bridges, streams or rivers, either on foot or in vehicles, while children should be kept away from floodwaters, drains, rivers and open culverts.

Residents in flooded areas were also advised to switch off electrical appliances and avoid contact with electrical installations, wires and appliances that may have been exposed to water.

In the event of flooding, the Service advised residents to remain calm and move immediately to higher ground or another safe location.

It also urged households to move valuables, important documents, food supplies and other essential items to higher levels where possible, while prioritising the evacuation of children, elderly persons and persons with disabilities.

The FFS warned residents not to drink or use floodwater because of possible contamination and advised them to avoid walking or driving through floodwaters, noting that even shallow water can pose serious danger.

Residents were further advised to contact the Federal Fire Service or other emergency responders immediately when flooding occurs and to return to affected homes only after the area has been declared safe by the appropriate authorities.

Anas reaffirmed the commitment of the FCT Command to responding swiftly to emergencies and protecting lives and property across the Territory.

He appealed to residents to cooperate with emergency responders, obey safety instructions and promptly report flood incidents and other emergencies to the appropriate authorities.

Federal Fire Service FCT Emergency Number: 0803 200 3557.