Wealth Without Access is Stranded Wealth, Says Optiva Chairman

* Nechi urges African families to build global access, impact and legacy

The Chairman of Optiva Capital Partners, Franklin Nechi, has called on African entrepreneurs, investors and families to move beyond traditional wealth accumulation and embrace global access as a strategic tool for business growth, family security and intergenerational legacy.

Nechi made the call at Optiva Capital Partners’ Quarter Three/Four Media Parley with select business editors, themed ‘From Access to Legacy: Building the African Family’s Global Future.’

The engagement brought together the key themes of Optiva’s 2026 thought-leadership programme – from ‘Global Mobility as the New Wealth’ in Q1 to ‘Driving Wealth, Access and Social Impact Across Africa’ in Q2, under a broader framework of Access → Impact → Connection → Legacy.

According to Nechi, the concept of global mobility as wealth has moved from theory to reality. “It has not changed; it has deepened. In Q1 we said it as a thesis. Today in Q3/4, we say it as a reality. Wealth without access is stranded wealth.”

He said substantial assets could still leave individuals constrained when they lacked the ability to execute international business transactions, respond to medical emergencies, access global education or participate fully in international markets.

Nechi described the emerging African wealth philosophy as a shift from accumulation to positioning. “Access for its own sake is vanity. Access must be converted into three things: opportunity for your business, options for your family, and impact for your community.”

He said African entrepreneurs were increasingly operating businesses that crossed multiple jurisdictions, making international mobility an important enabler of commercial relationships, investment and market expansion.

“Mobility is the operating system. You can have your headquarters in Victoria Island, but your clients are in Houston, your investors are in London, and your tech team is in Nairobi,” he said.

Addressing concerns that global mobility could encourage capital flight, the Optiva Chairman argued that international access could instead facilitate greater capital circulation.

“Global mobility does not mean capital flight; it means capital circulation. Our clients are not moving money out to abandon Africa. They are creating global access to bring money back in, through trade, through investment, through partnerships.”

Nechi also stressed that the global mobility landscape is becoming more compliance-driven, with governments placing greater emphasis on transparency, source of funds and due diligence.

He advised prospective investors to work with credible professional advisers and exercise caution around programmes or intermediaries promising unusually fast or inexpensive outcomes.

“In a tightening world, who files your application is as important as what you file. Credibility is the new currency.” He said Optiva’s approach was therefore focused on strategic advisory rather than simply selling residency or citizenship programmes. “We do not sell passports. We build legacy strategies. We are advisors first, service providers second.”

Looking ahead to 2027, Nechi said the ultimate objective of global mobility should be to create lasting opportunities for future generations. “Do not just build wealth. Build access. Do not just build access. Build impact. And do not just build for today. Build a legacy that will make your children proud to be African and ready for the world.”

He said the philosophy also captures the message behind Optiva’s forthcoming Christmas edition feature titled ‘Home for Christmas. Ready for the World. You can be globally connected without being disconnected from home,” Nechi said.

The Q3/Q4 media parley marks the culmination of Optiva Capital Partners’ 2026 thought-leadership series, reinforcing its positioning around global access, responsible investment, African economic participation and intergenerational legacy.