Best Diplomats Appoints Benue-born Gloria Uko As Nigeria’s Country Representative

Benue-born Nigerian, Gloria Onahi Uko, has been appointed Country Representative of Best Diplomats in Nigeria, an international organisation focused on diplomacy, leadership, negotiation and youth development.

The appointment, contained in a letter issued to Uko by Best Diplomats, is based on merit and subject to a probationary period of six months, during which her performance, professionalism and commitment to the organisation’s mission will be assessed.

As country representative, Uko is authorised to represent, promote and support Best Diplomats’ conferences and initiatives during her 16 months tenure on Nigeria’s desk.

Her responsibilities include engaging academic institutions, youth organisations and diplomatic circles, promoting participation in the organisation’s international conferences, and supporting outreach and public relations activities.

Best Diplomats is a global organisation that conducts diplomatic simulations modelled on institutions including the United Nations (UN), European Union (EU) and African Union (AU). It focuses on developing young people and emerging leaders through practical programmes in diplomacy, negotiation, critical thinking, public speaking and leadership.

Its mission is to support youth development worldwide, with a vision centred on bringing people together and protecting the rights and interests of future generations; while its broader objective is to transform individuals, teams and organisations into diplomats, expert negotiators and visionary leaders.

Uko’s appointment comes ahead of a series of international programmes scheduled across different parts of the world. The organisation’s calendar lists conferences in Istanbul, Türkiye, from October 16–19, 2026; London, UK, November 13–16, 2026; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, January 28–30, 2027; New Jersey, USA, March 29–April 1, 2027; Dubai, UAE, May 28–31, 2027; and Geneva, Switzerland, July 19–22, 2027.

Best Diplomats is also scheduled to hold a United Nations Immersion Programme in Geneva, Switzerland, from November 2–6, 2026, in partnership with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR). The programme is designed to expose participants to international organisations and practical aspects of diplomacy, negotiation, leadership and multilateralism.

The upcoming programmes will address issues including global food security, energy, the economics of war, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, humanitarian diplomacy and international cooperation.

With her new role, Uko is expected to serve as a link between Best Diplomats and Nigerian youths, educational institutions and other stakeholders interested in international diplomacy, leadership and global affairs.

Before her appointment, Uko had enjoyed foreign scholarships from Best Diplomats to participate in Conferences in Dubai, United Arab Emirate and Geneva, Switzerland.

A holder of Bachelor of Arts Degree in English from Benue State University, Makurdi, Uko, popularly known as Queen Glorious, also bagged a Masters Degree (MSc) in International Business and Management in 2025 (with Distinction in her Dissertation) from the University of Plymouth, England, where she also served as the course/students representative.

As a Queen of Northern Nigeria in 2020, Queen Glorious used her crown to champion the course of the downtrodden, the girl child and general empowerment and training of youths across northern Nigeria.

She also carried out several outreaches across northern Nigeria, touching lives and impacting youths, through her founded group, Glorious Outreach Foundation.

The new country rep is also a Member, Institute for Humanitarian Studies & Social Development (MIHSD); a Volunteer, Committee for Youth Mobilization & Sensitization (CYMS) Nigeria; and has participated in many youth programmes within Nigeria and beyond, including Benue State Children Parliament, as a child in 2011.