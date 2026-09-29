Just In: Police Confirm Kidnap of 20 Female Farmers in Niger

LG chair says 47 abducted

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Police Command has confirmed the kidnap of 20 women working on a groundnut farm in Mukura village, Kasuwan-Garba District of Mariga local government of the state

Police Public Relations Officer PPRO Superintendent of Police Wasiu Abiodun who confirmed the incident said it occured on Saturday.

“On 28th Sept 2026, report received indicated that on 27th Sept 2026 at about 3pm, suspected bandits abducted over twenty persons at Mukura village, Kasuwan-Garba District of Mariga LGA.

Abiodun said joint security rescue efforts were ongoing.

However the Chairman of the local government, Alhaji Aliyu Bagga Muhamadu, speaking to local reporters said 47 farmers, all women, working on a groundnut farm were kidnapped.

“47 people were abducted and report reaching me indicated that one of the women has given birth in their custody”.

Aliyu Bagga Muhamadu also added that the kidnappers have made contacts with the families of the women, demanding ransom of N2 million for each of them before they would be released.

According to him, the military and vigilance groups have been mobilized and are now trailing them to ensure the safe release of the victims.