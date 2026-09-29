Zealand Properties Marks 6th Anniversary with Handover of Amiya Estate in Lagos

Zealand Properties has marked its sixth anniversary with the official handover of Amiya Estate, a residential development in Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos, reaffirming the company’s commitment to delivering quality housing projects to homeowners.

The anniversary celebration and handover ceremony, held on Saturday, brought together company executives, homeowners, stakeholders and guests to commemorate the milestone and witness the formal transfer of completed properties to their owners.

A major highlight of the event was the presentation of the keys and property documents for a four-bedroom semi-detached duplex with a Boys’ Quarters (BQ) to its new owners, marking the completion of the development and the beginning of a new chapter for the beneficiaries.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zealand Properties, Dr Adedeji Agarawu, described the occasion as a significant milestone in the company’s six-year journey in Nigeria’s real estate sector.

Agarawu said the successful completion and handover of Amiya Estate demonstrated the company’s commitment to transforming property investments into quality, completed homes while responding to the evolving needs and expectations of modern homeowners.

According to the company, the delivery of the estate reflects its focus on developing residential properties that combine quality construction, functionality and strategic locations.

Located in Opebi, one of Lagos’ established residential and commercial districts, Amiya Estate provides residents with access to major road networks, business centres and essential amenities within Ikeja and surrounding communities.

The anniversary celebration also provided an opportunity for Zealand Properties to reflect on its growth and achievements since its establishment six years ago, while reaffirming its plans to expand its presence in Nigeria’s property development sector.

For the new homeowners, the handover represented the culmination of a significant investment, with the company formally transferring the completed four-bedroom semi-detached duplex and accompanying property documents to them.

The event concluded with commemorative activities to mark Zealand Properties’ sixth anniversary, as the company expressed optimism about future projects and its continued contribution to the growth and development of Nigeria’s real estate industry.