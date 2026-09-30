Stakeholders to Set Local Content Agenda as Nigeria Targets 70% Mark

With Nigeria achieving 61 per cent local content against the 70 per cent target set for 2027, stakeholders in the oil and gas industry will meet in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, to set priorities for the next decade of local content implementation.

The 15th Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) Forum, organised by dmg Nigeria Events in partnership with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), will focus on sustaining progress, addressing capacity gaps and strengthening indigenous participation in the industry beyond the current 2017–2027 Nigerian Content Strategic Roadmap.

The discussions come amid rising investment in the upstream sector, including Shell’s $2 billion HI Field and the $5 billion Bonga North project, as well as the growing role of indigenous operators following the divestment of assets by international oil companies.

The Portfolio and Country Director of dmg Nigeria Events, Wemimo Oyelana, said the forum would shift attention from measuring progress to identifying priorities for the next phase of local content development.

“PNC 2026 provides a platform for stakeholders to collectively shape those priorities, from funding and project delivery to the policy frameworks needed to sustain and deepen this progress,” Oyelana said.

Discussions on financing will examine ways to improve access to capital and enable indigenous companies to undertake complex projects. Participants will also explore procurement opportunities, supplier development and measures to strengthen local capacity. Policy sessions will consider regulatory reforms needed to respond to market changes, technological developments and investor expectations while improving compliance.