Jobberman Nigeria Advocates Multigenerational Collaboration, Career Growth at CIPM’s 58th International Conference

Jobberman Nigeria has highlighted the importance of harnessing the strengths of a multi-generational workforce and supporting professional development as organisations respond to the changing world of work.

The company contributed these perspectives as a partner at the 58th International Conference and Exhibition of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM).

Held from September 21 to 24, 2026 at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja, the conference brought together HR professionals, business leaders and industry experts under the theme, ‘Repositioning for Value and Impact.’

Jobberman’s participation combined insights on workforce diversity and career advancement with engagement on the practical recruitment needs of businesses.

Through its speaking contributions and exhibition presence, the company connected with professionals and employers to discuss talent management, hiring and professional growth.

Speaking on ‘Leveraging the Multigenerational Workforce as a Source of Value and Competitive Advantage for Organisations,’ Head of Operations at Jobberman Nigeria, Samantha Ifezulike, highlighted the value of understanding and bringing together the strengths of different generations in the workplace.

“The spontaneity of Gen Zs can be an advantage,” Ifezulike noted during the second day of the conference. Her contribution emphasised adaptability and the importance of recognising how different perspectives and approaches to work can support shared organisational goals.

The discussion encouraged a view of generational differences as an opportunity for collaboration, with businesses drawing on the varied strengths of their people to create value.

Career development was another focus of Jobberman’s participation. Head of Marketing at Jobberman Nigeria, Babajide Anjorin, led a career counselling session, sharing practical insights to help professionals navigate and advance their careers in an evolving workplace.

The session complemented the conference’s broader focus on how HR professionals can strengthen their contribution to organisational performance.

At Booth 12, the Jobberman team engaged attendees on recruitment solutions and career development services for employers and job seekers.

Its exhibition highlighted inclusive hiring, access to entry-level professionals, and support for businesses seeking to expand their workforce or fill multiple roles without compromising on candidate quality.

Jobberman’s activities also included brand presentations, a meeting with the CIPM President, and engagement with HR practitioners and industry leaders. These interactions provided opportunities to discuss how the company’s services can support businesses in finding the right talent.

Through its conference partnership, Jobberman Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to supporting employers and job seekers through recruitment, training and career development services.

Its participation brought together two connected priorities: helping organisations build capable teams and helping professionals develop the skills and direction to progress in their careers.

Jobberman Nigeria is a career development and recruitment solutions company connecting qualified job seekers with verified employers. The company offers online career development support, training services and personalised HR solutions for job seekers and employers.

For more information, visit www.jobberman.com.