Tinubu: Nigeria Has Corrected Its Course, ‘Our Destination is in Sight’

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, October 1, 2026, said Nigeria had “corrected its course” and urged Nigerians to look ahead with faith and renewed hope as the country marked its 66th Independence Anniversary.

In his Independence Day address, Tinubu said the country had passed through difficult times but now had “firm footing” and “a clear direction.”

“I believe deeply in what lies ahead.

“I believe in the millions of ordinary men and women whose work, courage and determination have always been the true strength of our country. The road ahead will still demand much from us. But we travel it now with firm footing, a clear direction and renewed hope in our collective future.”

The President said Nigeria had overcome a difficult period, describing the experience in biblical terms.

“Nigeria has corrected its course. We have passed through our own Red Sea. This is not the time to look back. Let us go forward together, with faith in ourselves, faith in our country, and faith that the sacrifices we have made will yield their reward.”

Tinubu described the country’s future as a “Promised Land” characterised by abundance and opportunity.

“The Promised Land before us is a Nigeria of abundance and opportunity; a nation where prosperity is broadly shared, where every child can dream beyond the circumstances of his birth, and where our country’s immense promise is finally reflected in the lives of our people.”