UK Cheers Adeleke, Flags BVAS, Vote Buying, Accessibility Issues in Osun Poll

Urges relevant institutions to learn from shortcomings observed during election

•Obasanjo charges governor to continue to deliver good governance

•Obasanjo charges governor to continue to deliver good governance Ooni: end of election should mark beginning of a new chapter in state

Our victory in Osun signals hope of a brighter future for Nigeria citizens, says Accord chair

Mohammed, Abiodun, Bamidele, Aregbesola, Salaam, George, federal lawmakers, APC, SDP, ADC, NDC, CODER, others speak on significance of poll, congratulate gov on victory

Ohanaeze warns Tinubu not to depend on APC govs alone for presidential poll

Police commissioner cautions against forceful takeover of LGAs

Michael Olugbode, Adedayo Akinwale, Sunday Aborisade, Folalumi Alaran in Abuja, Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo, Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi, Hammed Shittu in Ilorin, Segun James in Lagos, Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The United Kingdom, yesterday, congratulated Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on his re-election. But it also raised concerns over issues believed to be capable of tainting the credibility of the exercise.

UK said the issues included alleged vote-buying, voter interference, accessibility for persons with disabilities and the elderly, as well as overcrowding linked to the limited and slow deployment of BVAS devices during the August 15 governorship election.



The British High Commission, in a statement, commended the people of Osun State for their peaceful and active participation in the election. But it urged relevant institutions to learn from the shortcomings observed during the poll ahead of the 2027 general election.



The commission said it had met with a range of stakeholders before election day and deployed its own team of accredited observers across the state.



Based on the observations of its team and findings from credible independent observer organisations with wider deployments, the commission said several aspects of the electoral process were encouraging.



It cited the opening of polling units as scheduled in many locations, the commitment of security personnel to maintaining order, and the effective implementation of electoral procedures by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).



The high commission particularly commended the resilience and participation of voters throughout the election.

However, it said the generally peaceful conduct of the election did not eliminate concerns over practices capable of undermining electoral credibility.



The British High Commission noted reports of isolated incidents that generated tension before and during the election, as well as the continuing challenge of voter interference, including vote-buying across party lines.

It also raised concerns over the accessibility of the electoral process for persons with disabilities and elderly voters.

Another issue highlighted was overcrowding at some polling locations, which the commission attributed partly to the speed and limited availability of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for voter accreditation.

UK urged relevant Nigerian institutions to review the identified challenges and draw lessons from the election to improve future polls.



It specifically referenced recommendations from credible civil society election-monitoring organisations, including Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, as potentially useful in strengthening public confidence, transparency, and accountability.



Looking ahead to the 2027 general election, the British High Commission cautioned that some of the advantages noticed during an off-cycle governorship election, including the ability to deploy additional personnel and resources, could be more difficult to replicate during nationwide elections.



It urged stakeholders to use the Osun experience to identify areas requiring improvement before the next general election.



UK said lessons from the election should contribute to stronger electoral integrity, inclusiveness, and credibility.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to working with Nigeria’s electoral institutions, civil society organisations, and other partners to support peaceful, transparent, inclusive, and credible elections, adding that strengthening Nigeria’s democratic institutions remains central to its engagement with the country.

Obasanjo to Adeleke: Continue to Deliver Good Governance



Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Sunday night, paid an unscheduled visit to the re-elected governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, at his country home in Ede, to celebrate with him.



Obasanjo, accompanied by Otunba Fasawe, was received by Adeleke with his signature dance and a song of praise for the successful outcome of the election.



The former president prayed for the governor’s continued success and urged him to continue on the path of good governance and delivery of dividends of democracy.



“Continue to deliver good governance. Continue to meet the needs of your people,” Obasanjo charged the governor.

Adeleke, who was surprised at the ex-president’s visit, expressed his gratitude to God and the people and promised to continue to be a loyal servant of Osun people



He told the former president, “Baba, I thank you for this surprise visit. I promise never to disappoint God, Osun people and all lovers of democracy, who made our victory possible.”



The deputy governor of Osun State, Kola Adewusi, accompanied the governor to receive Obasanjo.

Ooni: Conclusion of Election Should Mark Beginning of New Chapter of Unity in State



The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, yesterday, congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke on his victory in last Saturday’s governorship election, saying conclusion of the election should mark the beginning of a new chapter of unity in the state.



Describing the outcome as a fresh mandate and a renewed opportunity to advance the development of the state, Ooni, in a statement by Senior Media Officer, Sodiq Lawal, on behalf of Director of Media and Public Affairs, Otunba Moses Olafare, said the end of the election should also mark reconciliation and purposeful governance in Osun State.

Ooni told the governor, “While elections are naturally characterised by competition and divergent political interests, the conclusion of the electoral process requires all stakeholders to put political differences aside and unite in the collective interest of the people.



“Your victory comes with a renewed responsibility to serve the entire people of Osun State, irrespective of political affiliation, ethnic background, religious belief or geographical location.



“The election is over, but the work of building a stronger, more prosperous and peaceful Osun has only just begun.”

Ooni commended the people of Osun State for exercising their civic responsibility and urged all political actors, candidates, supporters, and other stakeholders to embrace peace.



He particularly urged Adeleke to extend an olive branch to all political opponents and work towards healing whatever divisions might have emerged during the electioneering period.

Mohammed: Tinubu Demonstrating He’s a Democrat with Outcome of Osun Poll



Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, commended President Bola Tinubu for allowing the people of Osun State to speak with their votes to elect the person of their choice among the candidates, including that of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in last weekend’s gubernatorial election.



Mohammed made the commendation yesterday at his Yelwan Duguri polling unit while fielding questions from journalists, shortly after casting his ballot at the Bakin Dutse polling unit during the state’s local council election.

He stressed that the era of election results manipulation was gone, saying every serious politician must work for his or her electoral victory.



According to him, “You cannot sit at home and assume that the federal government will give you the advantage to win an election. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is demonstrating that he is a democrat.



“You have seen what happened in Osun State, where the people voted and their votes counted. People should, therefore, understand that nobody is coming to install them. This is not a monarchy; this is democratic governance.”

Abiodun: Osun Poll Demonstrates Strength and Resilience of Nigeria’s Democracy



Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, congratulated Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on his victory at the August 15 governorship election.



Abiodun described Adeleke’s re-election as a reflection of the choice of the people of Osun State, stating that the outcome of the election has once again demonstrated the strength and resilience of Nigeria’s democracy.



He commended the people of Osun State for their peaceful conduct before, during, and after the election, urging all stakeholders to continue to place the peace, unity and development of the state above partisan interests.



The Ogun State governor also commended President Bola Tinubu for demonstrating that he was a true democrat by ensuring a level playing field for all the political parties and candidates who participated in the election.



According to him, the president’s commitment to democratic values and the independence of the electoral process has further strengthened confidence in Nigeria’s democracy and demonstrated that the ballot remains the most important instrument for determining the choice of the people.



Abiodun also congratulated all the candidates who participated in the election for contributing to the democratic process, while urging them and their supporters to accept the outcome in the spirit of sportsmanship.



He wished Adeleke a successful second term in office and expressed confidence that he would work with all stakeholders to advance the development and prosperity of Osun State.



Abiodun reaffirmed his commitment to promoting democratic values, good governance, peaceful coexistence, and regional cooperation in the overall interest of the people of southern Nigeria.

Bamidele: All Contestants Must Accept and Respect the Decision of the Majority in Osun



Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, said all contestants must accept and respect the decision of the majority in the just concluded Osun State governorship election.



Bamidele urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the election, Bola Oyebamiji, to congratulate Governor Ademola Adeleke on his re-election and offer him policy ideas to improve governance in the state.



He stated, “Now that the people of Osun State have spoken, all contestants must accept and respect the decision of the majority.”



Bamidele stressed that the electorate remained “the true and ultimate arbiter of every democracy”.



Bamidele, who is also Chairman of the National Assembly’s South-west Caucus, said the outcome of Saturday’s election had provided important lessons for APC ahead of the 2027 general election, particularly on the need to strengthen its campaign strategy and deepen engagement with voters across the region.



In a statement yesterday, Bamidele said the election demonstrated the supremacy of the electorate in a democracy, stressing that all contestants should accept the decision of the people and work together for the development of Osun State.



Bamidele said the outcome imposed a greater responsibility on Adeleke to reunite the people of Osun State across political divides and pursue an inclusive administration.



According to him, while political parties operate on the basis of partisanship, governance must serve the entire population irrespective of political affiliation.



He called on Adeleke to extend a hand of fellowship to the other candidates and political parties in the state, stating that such an approach would promote peace, stability, and effective service delivery.



He said, “For me, the APC did not lose the election given the background that Governor Adeleke was coming from as a member of the APC before he defected to the Peoples Democratic Party.



“Governor Adeleke’s re-election, therefore, is not just the victory for Accord, but also for us in the APC.”

Adeleke’s Victory Signals Hope of Brighter Future for Nigerians, States Accord Chair



National Chairman of Accord, Chief Maxwell Mgbudem, yesterday, said with the party’s victory in the Osun State governorship election, Nigeria’s democracy had signalled hope of a brighter future for citizens, who desired and deserved its promises and dividends for a better life.



Speaking at a press conference in Osogbo, Mgbudem said, “The victory of the Accord and its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, in the 15th August 2026 governorship election is a powerful testament of the people’s resolve to freely and peacefully choose their governor and protect their votes in spite of all odds.”



He emphasised that the electioneering period was characterised by unusual harassment, intimidation, destruction of property, arrests, detention, killings and the use of federal might, particularly the police and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to subdue, suppress and oppress the party, the government, and peace-loving people of Osun State in a way never seen in this democratic era.



He recalled that anti-democratic forces had crippled the local governments in the state, the essential third arm of government by withholding the federal allocations due to them despite a clear order of a court of competent jurisdiction to release the funds for effective service delivery to the people.



The Accord chairman stated that the objective was to destabilise the government of Adeleke and make Osun State ungovernable to pave the way for a declaration of a state of emergency.



Mgbudem stated, “The people of Osun State who know the antecedents of their oppressors stood firmly with their amiable governor. They trooped out to all Accord’s campaigns across the state, volunteering to reach out fellow residents anywhere they are found in the spirit of political participation.



“The achievements of Governor Adeleke are evident and the impacts of his transformative leadership is undeniable. The people identified with him and Accord in pursuit of a better, greater, brighter and prosperous Osun State.”

Mgbudem demanded the immediate release of all Accord leaders, candidates, members and supporters arrested and detained in Abuja, Nasarawa and Osun states in flagrant violation of their fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended.



He stated, “It is in the interest of justice and equity to release them immediately. The election is over, there is no need for their detention.



“The Inspector-General of Police is urged to act accordingly.”

Aregbesola to Adeleke: Use Your Mandate to unite Osun and Govern with Fairness



Former Governor of Osun State and National Secretary of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke on his re-election, urging him to use his renewed mandate to unite the state and govern with fairness.



Aregbesola, in a congratulatory statement on Monday, also commended the people of Osun for their participation in the election, in what he described as their political sophistication.



He urged political actors, supporters and residents to allow the state to move forward in peace and unity.



Aregbesola called on Adeleke to extend the hand of fellowship to political tendencies across the state.



The ADC national secretary also praised members and supporters of the party for their steadfastness and commitment to the party’s governorship candidate, Dr. Najeem Folasayo Salaam, throughout the election campaign.



Aregbesola said the party’s candidate conducted himself with dignity and maturity, particularly in his response to the outcome of the election.



He stated, “I congratulate Senator Ademola Adeleke on his re-election as the governor of Osun following the governorship election held on Saturday, August 15, 2026.



“Now that the people of Osun have spoken through the ballot, their decision must be respected. I therefore extend my best wishes to Governor Adeleke as he prepares to commence another term in office.



“I am particularly proud of your steadfastness, courage and commitment throughout this journey. You stood firm, worked tirelessly and remained committed to the ideals that brought us together, even in the face of enormous political pressure and an intensely competitive electoral environment.”



Regarding the ADC governorship candidate, Aregbesola stated, “Dr. Salaam has conducted himself with dignity throughout this contest. His campaign represented our tradition and conviction that politics should be about ideas, competence, character and service to the people.



“Let us, therefore, preserve the friendships, relationships and bonds forged during this journey. Let us continue to engage constructively, speak for the people, and hold government accountable while offering responsible alternatives wherever necessary.”

Salaam Urges Unity for Collective Devt of State, Transcending Party Affiliations



The governorship candidate of ADC in Osun State, Hon. Najeem Salaam, appealed to all stakeholders to transcend party affiliations and unite for the collective development of the state.



In a congratulatory message personally signed, Salaam emphasised that the choice of the electorate must always prevail in any democratic society.



He stated, “At the end of the day, the choice of the people must prevail. In any democratic process, there will always be choices, contestation, and differing views, but what matters most is that the people are given the opportunity to decide.

“Today, they have exercised that right, and their decision deserves our respect and support.”

George: It’s Affirmation of People’s Power



Former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, described the outcome of Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State as an affirmation of the power of the people.



George said the poll illustrated the importance of allowing the will of the people to prevail in a democracy.



While congratulating Adeleke on his victory, George said the peaceful conduct and outcome of the election should serve as an important example as Nigeria looked ahead to the 2027 general election.



According to the elder statesman, the right of Nigerians to freely choose their leaders must remain at the heart of the country’s democratic process, while political actors and institutions must continue to demonstrate restraint, fairness and respect for the wishes of the electorate.



George also expressed satisfaction that the Osun election was concluded peacefully and without a crisis over the results.



He said, “Many people have forgotten that the Wild, Wild West of the First Republic actually started from the Osun Division of the defunct Western Region — Osogbo, Ikire, Ede, Ila-Orangun, Ode-Omu, Ile-Ife, Gbongan, Iwo, Ejigbo and others. That is the real West.



“I, therefore, want to commend the people of Osun for demonstrating that the ultimate civil, political and democratic authority belongs to the people and is exercised through the ballot.



“In exercising political power, those entrusted with public office must always remember that their mandate comes from the people. An incumbent may have the advantages of office, but ultimately it is the electorate that determines whether that mandate should be renewed.”



George added, “If you work in the interest of the people, they have the opportunity to reward you with their votes. Where they believe otherwise, they are equally entitled to make a different choice. That is the beauty of democracy.

“Governor Adeleke worked, and the people have expressed their judgment through the ballot. Today, we can see that there is peace across the state because the electoral process has been allowed to run its course.



“My appeal to President Bola Tinubu, as we look towards 2027, is to continue to uphold the democratic principle that every qualified Nigerian who wishes to contest should be allowed to do so in accordance with the law. Nigerians, through their votes, should be allowed to decide who they want to lead them.”

Ohanaeze to Tinubu: Don’t Depend on APC Govs Alone for Your Presidential Election



The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide urged President Bola Tinubu to draw critical lessons from the outcome of the Osun State election and strengthen his 2027 re-election strategy around measurable achievements, credible performers, and leaders with proven records of service.



In a statement by Deputy President General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Ohanaeze Ndigbo urged Tinubu not to depend exclusively on the political assurances of the APC governors forum, as the Nigerian electorate were becoming increasingly conscious and demanding accountability, visible development, and leadership that directly improved the lives of citizens.



Isiguzoro said that the Osun election outcome served as a significant warning signal to all political actors, including the ruling APC, that electoral victory in 2027 would depend largely on achievements that citizens could see, feel, and appreciate.



Ohanaeze advised Tinubu to build a stronger national campaign around high-performing individuals whose achievements represented the practical success stories of his administration.



The body specifically recognised Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, whose commitment to the rehabilitation and reconstruction of critical federal highways had created a significant impact across the Southeast region.



The statement said, “The message from Osun is unmistakable: performance will shape the future of Nigerian politics, and only leaders with demonstrable achievements will secure the confidence of the electorate in 2027.



“The Nigerian electorate is becoming increasingly conscious, demanding accountability, visible development and leadership that directly improves the lives of citizens.



“The era when elections could be determined solely by political structures, financial inducements or party influence is gradually giving way to a new reality where performance and public confidence remain the strongest electoral assets.”

Isiguzoro said, “The performance of the APC structure in Osun State should encourage deeper reflection within the party, particularly on the need to strengthen grassroots engagement, reward competence and promote leaders whose records can independently inspire voter confidence.



“The organisation therefore advises President Tinubu not to depend exclusively on political assurances from party structures but to build a stronger national campaign around high-performing individuals whose achievements represent the practical success stories of his administration.”

SDP: Osun Voters Have Dismantled APC’s Aura of Invincibility Ahead 2027 Elections



Social Democratic Party (SDP) declared that the outcome of the Osun State election had shattered the perception of APC as politically invincible. SDP said the poll demonstrated that determined voters could overcome incumbency, political machinery, and financial inducements.



National Chairman of the party, Professor Sadiq Gombe, at a press briefing, said the Osun experience had sent a powerful warning to the ruling party ahead of the 2027 general election.



Gombe said the election had also provided important lessons for opposition parties, INEC, the security agencies, and the electorate, particularly on the power of voters to determine electoral outcomes.



According to him, the most significant lesson from Osun is that the distinction between “big” and “small” political parties has become less important when voters had made up their minds on the candidate they wanted.



Gombe stated, “The people of Osun have taught Nigerians a great lesson.”



He said electoral victory ultimately depended on voters’ confidence rather than the size, structure or financial strength of a political party.



“It is a warning signal to the ruling party to know that they are not sacrosanct. They will be defeated,” he declared.

Gombe, Eze Congratulate Adeleke, INEC



Factional leader of ADC, Nafiu Bala Gombe, congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke on his re-election, saying the victory reinforces democratic values and deepens constitutional governance in the country.



In a statement, Gombe described Adeleke’s victory as well-deserved, stating that the outcome reflected the sovereign will of the people of Osun State.



Gombe said, “The authentic and legitimate leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), under the tutelage of Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe, heartily congratulates His Excellency, Governor Nuruddeen Ademola Adeleke, on his well-deserved re-election as Governor of Osun State.



“We note that this victory reinforces democratic values, deepens constitutional governance and reflects the sovereign will of the good people of Osun State.”



Gombe added, “We also commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its diligence and commitment to delivering a free, fair, and credible election in Osun State. The transparent exercise in which the election was conducted is a clear testament to INEC’s independence and its role as an impartial electoral umpire.”

Another chieftain of ADC, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, described the outcome of the election as a demonstration of the power of the electorate to shape political outcomes through the ballot box.



Eze, a former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), in a statement in Port Harcourt, congratulated the people of Osun and Adeleke, saying the election has reinforced the importance of voter participation and protection of electoral mandates.



According to Eze, the Osun experience should serve as a lesson for Nigerians ahead of the 2027 general election.

NDC Hails Gov, Rejects Endorsing Tinubu



Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) hailed the re-election of Governor Ademola Adeleke, describing it as a victory for democracy and the triumph of the people’s will.



But the party faulted the governor’s reported pledge to support President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

NDC National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, said the outcome of Saturday’s governorship election demonstrated that voters could resist “tyranny”, “civilian dictatorship”, and attempts to suppress their democratic choices through the electoral process.



Director, in his reaction to the election, commended the people of Osun for turning out to vote and insisting that their votes must count.



He said the outcome was particularly significant because it showed that federal power could not determine an election when voters were determined to exercise their franchise.



Director stated, “The victory of the Accord Party in the Osun State governorship election is a victory for democracy. It is a triumph of the people’s will over any authoritarian leadership.



“It is a befitting crowning of the dogged efforts of the great people of Osun who resisted tyranny, who resisted civilian dictatorship, who resisted oppression and refused to be silenced and insisted that their vote must count.”

CODER Commends INEC, Stakeholders



Coalition of Democrats for Electoral Reform (CODER) commended INEC, the security agencies, and the people of Osun State for the successful conduct of the governorship election.



CODER, in a statement by Comrade Michael Ajayi and Alhassan Adamu, stated that with its observation of the electoral process, INEC did very well in the election.



Adamu said there was significant improvement in the organisation and performance compared with challenges the electoral umpire experienced in previous electoral exercises.



He stated, “We particularly commend INEC for its performance across the various stages of the electoral process, including logistics and deployment of electoral materials and personnel, voter accreditation through the BVAS, the professional conduct of its personnel, prompt collation of results, uploading of polling-unit results on the IReV portal and the eventual declaration of the election result.”



It stated that the effective deployment and utilisation of technology, particularly the BVAS and IReV platforms, contributed to greater transparency and public confidence in the electoral process.



The group stated that there might still be areas requiring improvement, but believed that the overall performance of INEC demonstrated that the commission was capable of learning from past experiences and progressively improving the quality of election management in Nigeria.



CODER also commended the Nigeria Police and other security agencies, for the professional manner in which they handled security concerns before, during and after the election.



It said, “This commendation is particularly significant given the heightened tension, apprehension and concerns over possible violence in the days preceding the election.



“The ability of the security agencies to maintain relative peace and order enabled citizens to exercise their democratic rights without widespread disruption.”

Kwara APC Stakeholders Urged to Take Lessons from Osun over Internal Disputes



A chieftain of APC in Kwara State, Femi Araba, yesterday, urged party stakeholders in the state to draw useful lessons from Osun on the need to manage internal differences through dialogue, fairness, and reconciliation ahead of the 2027 elections.



Araba, a governorship aspirant of the party in the recent primaries of APC in the state, said, in a statement in Ilorin, “Every political family will have differences, and the strength of a party lies in how it manages those differences.

“There is a time to win and a time to lose. Politics requires the wisdom to win some and lose some, because today’s winner may need yesterday’s loser tomorrow.



“The concerns being expressed by different stakeholders within APC Kwara should not necessarily be viewed as opposition to the party or its leadership.”



Araba said, “They should be given a fair hearing and assessed on their merits, with the overriding objective of strengthening the party.



“I, therefore, believe that the National Working Committee should look carefully into the various concerns and positions being expressed, listen to all sides and determine what is in the best interest of the party.”

Lawmakers Demand Accountability over Osun Election Violence, National Insecurity



Concerned members of the House of Representatives expressed concern over the violence and loss of lives that characterised the Osun election as well as the continuing deterioration of national security.



The lawmakers, under the aegis of Save Democracy Group, a bipartisan platform, also called for an investigation into a widely circulated video in which Fadahunsi was heard making comments encouraging supporters to kill members of the Accord Party in Ilesa.



The legislators maintained that while Fadahunsi had denied inciting violence, the denial should not prevent an independent investigation.



The group made the call on Monday in a statement jointly signed by Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante (NDC, Rivers), Hon Abubakar Kusada (APC, Katsina); and Hon. Mansur Jega (ADC, Kebbi).



It stated that the loss of Nigerian lives must not be treated as an acceptable cost of political competition.

It also commended the people of Osun State for exercising their democratic rights despite the tension, intimidation, and violence that preceded the election.

APC Chieftain Urges Members Not to Be Discouraged, Commends President Tinubu



A chieftain of APC in Osun, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, urged members and leaders not to be dismayed by the outcome of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.



Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, made the call while speaking with newsmen on Monday in Osogbo.



He said the election outcome should not be viewed solely from the perspective of victory or defeat, but as an opportunity for APC to consolidate its gains, strengthen its structures, and address areas requiring improvement ahead of future elections.



Oyintiloye urged party members to remain united, disciplined, and focused, calling on them to return to the grassroots, listen to the people and build on the momentum generated by the election.



He commended the intervention and support of President Bola Tinubu before and during the election, describing it as a significant demonstration of leadership and commitment to the growth of the party in the state.

Oyintiloye said Tinubu struck a balance between his role as party leader and Head of State, demonstrating the traits of a true democrat without being partisan.

According to him, the president’s intervention provided the APC family in Osun with renewed confidence and stronger hope, while energising the party’s various organs and structures across the state.

Police Commissioner Cautions Against Forceful Takeover of LGAs in Osun State



Commissioner of Police (Election), CP Samuel Etaifo Erale, cautioned against forceful takeover of local government areas in the state.



There have been controversies running into several months over who controlled the local government areas in the state.



Erale also congratulated the people of Osun State on the successful and peaceful conclusion of the recent gubernatorial election, and commended all stakeholders for their participation in the democratic process.



The command, however, stated with concern reports of plans by some individuals or groups to forcefully take over the affairs and premises of local government areas in the state, notwithstanding that the matter remained before the court.



The command stated, “The police command wishes to state clearly that no individual, political group, or association has the right to resort to self-help or the use of force to assume control of any Local Government Area or public institution while judicial proceedings are ongoing.



“All parties are urged to exercise patience and allow the courts to determine the matter in accordance with the law. Any attempt to forcibly occupy or disrupt Local Government facilities will be viewed as a serious breach of the peace and dealt with decisively in accordance with the law, including arrest and prosecution of persons found culpable.”



It said, “Parents, community and traditional leaders, political and youth leaders, and other stakeholders are enjoined to counsel their supporters against acts capable of undermining the peace and security of the State.



“The Commissioner of Police calls on all citizens of Osun State to remain calm, respect the rule of law, and allow the judicial process to run its course, while assuring that the Police will continue to protect lives and property and maintain peace and public order throughout the State.”