WAP: Superstory  Thrilling Audiences across the Globe, with Amazing Feedback

Sunday Okobi

Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP) has stated that the feedback and responses generated by the currently airing Superstory ‘Dangerous Love’ have been amazing and well received nationwide and beyond.

In a statement issued yesterday and made available to THISDAY, the management of WAPTv said the Superstory drama on a host of television stations around the world had gotten a wide range of amazing audience feedback, according to Media Planning Services (MPS) and social media, adding that “the TV Drama is being well received by audiences nationwide and beyond the shores of Nigeria.”

It noted that the amazing responses being received are due to the nature of its captivating story as well as its star-studded cast, including: Akin Lewis; Ayo Adesanya; Charles Okocha; Sola Kosoko; Zark Orji; Deborah Anugwa; Sunny McDon; Jennifer Nnoruga; Norbert Young; Oluchi Amajuoyi; Funky Mallam; Iyke Mike; UG Okore; James Jibunma; Okey Jude, Eddy Oboh.

According to Wale Adenuga Jnr., who is the producer of the Superstory, ‘Dangerous Love’ is a very fast-paced, exciting story which would have you hooked from the very first episode.

“In addition to the great production design and the multiple celebrities featured, the series stands strong on the foundation of a very fascinating story that is authentically African and relatable to viewers of all ages. Every episode leaves you hungry for the next one, to satisfy your viewing pleasure,” he stated in the statement.

Dangerous Love is currently airing weekly to viewers across Nigeria and several parts of Africa on NTA Network (Thursdays), STV Network (Wednesday), and WAPTV (Thursdays), via DStv 262, StarTimes 116, GOtv 129, FreeTV 751, Moreplex TV, and AVOTV. It’s also available on YouTube: ‘waptvchannel’.

Also, recently, WAPTV, The Family Entertainment Channel, reached another ground-breaking milestone, as it became the first TV channel in Nigeria to broadcast the smash-hit Indian Romantic Drama, ‘Rajjo’.

The management of WAPTV said the move was an effort to ensure the TV channel maintains its apex position in providing premium programming for its millions of viewers worldwide, “in the ever-rising competitive world of broadcasting, as each TV Channel must stay on top of its game to keep eyeballs fixated on their screens.”

It disclosed that the show revolves around the trials and tests of an aspiring athlete, Rajjo, from Uttarakhand. Her mother, Manorama, has a dark past; hence, she is against Rajjo’s dreams of becoming an athlete.

Rajjo is a family drama, fully dubbed and subtitled in English.

The Director of WAPTV, Wale Adenuga Jnr, stated that “after years of painstakingly pursuing the broadcast licence of the hit show, ‘Rajjo’, we were delighted when we acquired the rights, as the series is tailor-fitted to our core values at WAPTV, to provide wholesome, family-friendly entertainment that will keep our audiences glued to their screens, both TV and Mobile.”

He stated that Rajjo started airing on September 7, 2026, Mondays to Fridays, 10 a.m. and Mondays to Fridays, 9 p.m. (repeat); Omnibus: Saturdays, 10 a.m.; Sundays, 7 p.m. on WAPTV: DStv262, StarTimes 116, GOtv 129, FreeTV 751.

WAPTV can also be streamed worldwide via apps downloadable from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.