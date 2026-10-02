IPCR Urges Nigerians to Shun Violence, Hate Speech ahead of 2027 Elections

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has called on Nigerians to reject violence, inflammatory rhetoric, misinformation and disinformation as the country marks its 66th Independence Anniversary and prepares for the 2027 general election.

IPCR warned that sustainable national development could not be achieved in an atmosphere of violent conflict, intolerance, exclusion and mistrust, urging political leaders and citizens to make peace building and peaceful coexistence a shared responsibility.

The Director General of IPCR, Dr Joseph Ochogwu, made the call in a statement issued, in which the Institute felicitated the government and people of Nigeria on the October 1 anniversary.

Ochogwu said the anniversary provided an opportunity for Nigerians to reflect on the country’s journey since independence, celebrate its achievements and renew their commitment to building a peaceful, united, secure and prosperous nation.

He said the resilience and determination of Nigerians who continued to contribute to national development despite the country’s challenges deserved recognition, while stressing the need to strengthen democratic institutions and national cohesion.

With the 2027 elections approaching, IPCR urged political actors and their supporters to ensure that political competition remained within the bounds of law and democratic principles.

According to the Institute, political participation should respect the rights, dignity and opinions of fellow citizens, while elections should be viewed not only as contests for political power but also as opportunities for citizens to exercise their constitutional rights and strengthen democratic governance.

IPCR specifically called on political leaders, traditional and religious institutions, civil society organisations, the media and young people to promote dialogue, tolerance and constructive engagement in resolving disagreements.

It urged political actors and their supporters to reject actions capable of heightening tensions or undermining national cohesion, particularly inflammatory rhetoric, misinformation, disinformation and violence.

The Institute also called for stronger collaboration among government institutions, security agencies, communities and civil society organisations to prevent and respond to emerging conflicts.

It recognised the sacrifices of security agencies and other peace actors working to protect communities and maintain national security, while stressing that security measures must be complemented by sustained peace building and conflict-prevention efforts.

IPCR further linked lasting peace to greater social and economic inclusion, calling for increased investment in peace building, early warning and early response mechanisms, youth empowerment, social inclusion and community resilience.

It identified poverty, unemployment, exclusion and social injustice among the issues requiring sustained attention if Nigeria is to address the root causes of conflict and build lasting peace.

The Institute also emphasised the importance of inclusion in national development, describing Nigeria’s diversity as a major national asset and urging citizens to see themselves as stakeholders in a common national project irrespective of ethnic, religious, political, regional or social differences.

Ochogwu reaffirmed IPCR’s commitment to supporting government and other stakeholders in strengthening Nigeria’s peace architecture and promoting dialogue, tolerance and peaceful conflict resolution.

“As Nigeria enters another year of nationhood, the Institute urges citizens to work together in the spirit of ‘one nation, one people’ to build a peaceful, inclusive and prosperous country for present and future generations,” he said.