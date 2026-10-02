Katsina Traditional Rulers Hail Military, DSS for Foiling Mass Abduction

Several traditional rulers in Katsina State have commended the Military, Department of State Services (DSS) and local vigilante groups for foiling another attempt by armed bandits to carry out a mass abduction in Bakori Local Government Area of the state.

The commendation followed the latest attempt by the bandits to abduct residents of Unguwan Hudu village in Kakumi Ward, Bakori LGA.

The state government had penultimate week hailed security agencies for foiling a mass abduction in Gidan Iyado, Kakumi Ward of the same LGA.

The government disclosed that 18 bandits were killed by a combined security team comprising the military, DSS and the Community Watch Corps.

Speaking on Thursday, the district head of a major town in Bakori LGA thanked the security agencies and local vigilantes for foiling another mass abduction attempt in the area.

“We thank the Almighty Allah for the continued collaboration amongst the security agencies, traditional institutions and local communities. This has helped to stop criminal elements from attacking farming communities in our domain,” he said.

Another district head disclosed that armed bandits, allegedly led by one Rabiu and operating from the camp of Alhaji Musa Duki in Mununu Forest, Faskari LGA of Katsina State, attempted to abduct residents of Unguwan Hudu village in Kakumi Ward, Bakori LGA.

The traditional ruler said the attempt was thwarted following intelligence received by the DSS, which prompted security operatives to block the route of the bandits.

He said, “Apparently susoecting that a security operation had condoned off their attack route to the town, the bandits aborted their mission and fled. In the process, they abandoned 18 kidnap victims in their custody. The victims comprised 14 females and four males, including children and toddlers.”

According to him, “from the trail of blood along their fleeing path, it is believed that at least seven of the fleeing bandits sustained gunshot injuries,” stressing, “one of the rescued victims, 14-year-old Zainab Ashiru, also sustained a gunshot injury and was admitted at the General Hospital, Bakori.”

The Thursday operation came less than two weeks after security forces foiled an attempt by bandits to kidnap residents of Gidan Iyado, Kakumi Ward, in the same Bakori LGA.

“We are happy with this string of successful operations. Apart from the fact that it is turning the tide against these criminals, it shows the growing collaboration between security agencies and community-based security groups, to disrupt the activities of criminal elements operating across communities in Katsina State,” one of the traditional rulers declared.