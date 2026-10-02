Sowunmi Intensifies Campaign for Tinubu’s Re-election in Ogun East

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Convener of ‘The Alternative Movement,’ Otunba Segun Sowunmi, yesterday intensified his campaign for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu as he moved to Ijebu Igbo, headquarters of Ijebu North Local Government Area, urging voters in Ogun East senatorial district to mobilise massively for the incumbent president in next year’s general election.

Sowunmi, while addressing the gathering, said Ogun East senatorial district has benefitted a lot from the current term of Tinubu.

According to him, President Tinubu deserves maximum votes from the people of Ogun East, considering those good things that had come to the area from his administration, saying Ogun State has the voter population to produce numbers comparable to those of major northern states.

Pointedly, Sowunmi said Ogun State has close to three million registered voters and should be capable of producing a significantly higher voter turnout than it has recorded in previous elections.

He said: “I have come to Ijebu North today to beg them, not only for victory for the president, but for maximum available votes.

“The size of Ogun’s voting population made it possible for the state to produce figures capable of rivaling those recorded in states like Kano, Katsina and Kaduna.”

Sowunmi, who expressed confidence that Tinubu would win in Ogun State, said his immediate concern was for voters to turn out in large numbers and translate their support into actual votes.

“Forget the advocacy that the president is not going to win—he’s going to win here. But what I’m begging them for is to make sure that they come out in huge numbers and produce the quality of numbers for the president,” he said.

The political activist also threw his weight behind Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, in the contest for the Ogun East senatorial district, arguing that the governor’s proximity to the presidency and the business community could enhance the prospects of attracting federal investments to the state.

Sowunmi cautioned against what he described as political games over the senatorial contest, stressing that the choice of representative for the district should take into consideration the interests and development needs of the zone and the state.

“I have also begged them, because of the games that I know are going on, that we cannot play tricks with the senatorial election of this senatorial district,” he added.

According to him, Abiodun’s alleged proximity to the president and the business community could be beneficial to Ogun State, particularly in attracting investments and facilitating access to opportunities at the federal level.

He reminded the people of the Deep-Sea Port Project, the oil production that would soon resume at Eba and the Gateway International Airport that is already operating as some of the mega projects that Abiodun has brought to the senatorial district.

Meanwhile, Sowunmi has dismissed renewed speculation about President Tinubu’s health, describing claims that the president is medically unfit to seek re-election in 2027 as unfounded.

He was reacting to questions surrounding the president’s absence from the recently concluded United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, and claims by some critics that he was on a medical vacation.

Sowunmi said the president had already addressed concerns about his health and pointed to Tinubu’s public appearance after returning from his foreign engagements as evidence that he was active.

“The president has answered that question by saying that this is a world where when you’re in politics, there’s a lot of rumours,” he said.

He also defended the decision of the president not to attend the UN General Assembly personally, arguing that Nigeria could still be effectively represented by the vice president or another authorised representative.

“The presidency is one. Anywhere you see the vice president acting in capacity as a representative of the president, it is as good as the president standing there,” Sowunmi said.

He further argued that the president’s presence in Nigeria to pursue major investment opportunities could, in his view, be more consequential for the country than attending international gatherings.

Sowunmi cited investments in the gas sector and the proposed seaport in Ogun State, arguing that such projects would have direct economic implications for Nigerians.

He urged Nigerians not to focus excessively on negative reports about the administration, saying political disagreements should not prevent citizens from recognising developments that could benefit the country.

Sowunmi also criticised opposition figures whom he accused of celebrating negative developments in the country, urging Nigerians to disregard what he described as politically motivated narratives about the president.

The visit formed part of his engagement with stakeholders and residents in Ogun East ahead of the 2027 elections.