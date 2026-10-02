Pidomson:  Rivers Voters Will Resist Imposition of Gov in 2027

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dr. Gabriel Pidomson, has said the 2027 governorship election will be a decisive opportunity for voters to determine who governs the state.

Pidomson, who spoke on his campaign preparations and the political contest ahead, said the election should be determined by the wishes of Rivers voters rather than political influence or alliances.

“The 2027 election is not just between Pidomson and the others. It is going to be Rivers people versus others,” he said.

He also said that Rivers State belonged to its citizens and not to any individual or political group.

“Rivers State is nobody’s private estate. It is our common patrimony,” Pidomson said.

On the emerging Rainbow Coalition, the ADC candidate said his party was confident of building broad support across the state.

“On the so-called Rainbow Coalition, well, they have the right to boast everywhere. I can assure you that the real people are not with them. And we shall eclipse their rainbow next year,” he said.

Pidomson said consultations undertaken by his campaign across the state had shown, in his view, a desire among voters for a government that would be “responsive and responsible.”

He said his 10-point policy agenda was focused on the welfare and development of Rivers State, adding that his campaign was preparing structures to monitor the electoral process.

“They cannot rig us out,” he said.

According to him, ADC agents would be deployed across polling units to monitor voting and collation.

“Our agents will be at red alert to monitor the units across the state,” he said, urging voters to remain at their polling units until results were announced.

“That way, it will be impossible for them to rig us out,” he added.

Pidomson also called on security agencies to ensure that political parties and citizens were able to exercise their constitutional rights during the electioneering period.

He urged the Inspector-General of Police, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, the Department of State Services and other relevant agencies to investigate reports of restrictions on political activities and alleged disruptions of ADC programmes.

“It is therefore, unlawful, unconstitutional and barbaric for anybody, no matter how politically placed, to stop anyone from participating or organising political activities in any part of the state,” he said.

On reports of opposition to his candidacy by some Ogoni leaders, Pidomson said he believed voters would make their own choices at the polls.

“The so-called leaders you are talking about are just a handful of those who have benefitted from this current system. They cannot sway the position or choice of the people,” he said.

He maintained that the ADC had built support across ethnic and political lines in the state. “The entire Rivers people are my structures,” he declared.

Pidomson also urged voters to accept campaign inducements if offered but vote according to their conscience.

“They will come to bribe you with money, collect it but vote for ADC,” he said.

The ADC candidate said he had been preparing for the governorship since 2014 and expressed confidence in his readiness for the 2027 contest. “I am intellectually, emotionally and physically prepared,” he said.