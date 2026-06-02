2027: Denila Emerges Youth Party Delta Guber Candidate

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The Youth Party (YP) has elected Dr Joshua Denila as its Delta state gubernatorial candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections in the state.

Delta youth have therefore unveiled Denila as the party’s governorship candidate

in what political observers described as a bold attempt by young people to challenge the long-standing dominance of the state’s traditional political elite.

Denila’s emergence followed the conclusion of the party’s statewide primary election conducted across the 25 local government areas of the state.

But beyond the routine process of selecting a candidate, the development appears to have ignited a broader conversation about generational leadership and the growing demand among young Deltans for a departure from the political order that has governed the oil-rich state for decades.

Addressing party delegates and supporters after his emergence in Asaba, the state capital, Denila declared that the time had come for a new generation of leaders to take responsibility for the future of Delta State, arguing that despite enormous revenues accruing to the state over the years, living conditions for many residents remain far below expectations.

His candidacy, he said, represents more than a political ambition; it is a movement by young people determined to replace what he described as governance driven by improvisation with one anchored on planning, data and measurable outcomes.

According to him, successive administrations have managed the affairs of the state without comprehensive development frameworks capable of addressing persistent challenges in security, infrastructure, education, power supply and job creation.

“The challenge facing Delta State is not a lack of resources but a lack of preparation and strategic governance,” Denila said.

He noted that his administration would be guided by the party’s newly unveiled U-Turn 2027 Blueprint, a policy document developed from findings contained in the Delta State Liveability Report 2026, a research-based assessment of socio-economic conditions across the state.

Denila maintained that unlike the established political class, his team was entering the race with clearly defined policy options and measurable targets aimed at improving the quality of life of citizens.

Political analysts say the emergence of Denila may further strengthen ongoing conversations about youth participation in governance, especially at a time when younger Nigerians are increasingly demanding greater representation in leadership positions.

For many of the young supporters who attended the event, the significance of the moment was not merely about electing another governor but about demonstrating that a generation often described as the future is now prepared to assume responsibility for the present.

The Youth Party, which has consistently positioned itself as a platform for merit-driven and technology-enabled governance, described Denila’s candidacy as a direct challenge to the politics of entitlement and patronage that has shaped electoral contests in the state.