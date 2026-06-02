Bariga APC Youths Reject Moves to Challenge Assembly Candidate, Warn Against Internal Crisis

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

A coalition of youth and progressive leaders in Bariga, Somolu Constituency II has strongly defended the candidature of Lagos State House of Assembly aspirant, Hon. Morufu Alli-Balogun, accusing some party leaders of attempting to undermine the outcome of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election held on May 20.

In a statement on Tuesday signed by the Coalition of Bariga Youth and Progressive Leaders on behalf of youth and progressive groups across Somolu and Bariga, they alleged that certain party stakeholders were orchestrating campaigns aimed at discrediting Alli-Balogun and replacing him with a preferred candidate despite the outcome of the party’s internal process.

The group described the alleged moves as undemocratic and contrary to the principles of fairness and internal democracy, insisting that the APC must respect the wishes of party members and constituents who participated in the primary election process.

According to the coalition, efforts to challenge Alli-Balogun’s emergence risk creating unnecessary tension within the party at a time when unity is crucial ahead of the 2027 general election.

The youth leaders warned that continued media attacks, rumours and internal disputes could weaken the party’s structure in Somolu Constituency II, discourage loyal members and provide opportunities for opposition parties to gain political advantage.

They questioned what they described as the motives behind the alleged campaign against the candidate, arguing that no individual or group should have the power to impose candidates on the party against the wishes of members.

The coalition also called on prominent APC leaders in the area, including former Chairman of Bariga Local Council Development Area, Hon. Kolade Alabi, and Governance Advisory Council (GAC) member, Senator Anthony Adefuye, to intervene and help prevent further divisions within the party.

“We urge our respected leaders to protect the unity and stability of the APC by addressing these issues before they escalate and cause irreparable damage to the party,” the group stated.

The coalition praised Alli-Balogun for what it described as his record of service, grassroots engagement, empowerment initiatives and loyalty to the APC, maintaining that he remains the most suitable candidate to represent Somolu Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Reaffirming their support for the lawmaker, the youth leaders vowed to resist any attempt to overturn the outcome of the primary election or impose another candidate on the constituency.

They further urged party members and stakeholders to close ranks, uphold the supremacy of the APC and focus on strengthening the party ahead of future electoral contests.