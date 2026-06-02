President of Benin, Wadagni, Meets Tinubu in Abuja Over Trade, Security, ECOWAS

President of the Republic of Benin, Romuald Wadagni, on Monday visited Nigeria for talks with President Bola Tinubu aimed at strengthening relations between the two neighbouring countries.

The visit, Wadagni’s first bilateral engagement since assuming office on May 24, came amid growing economic cooperation between Benin and Nigeria, which share one of West Africa’s busiest trade corridors.

According to a statement from the Beninese Presidency, discussions between the two leaders covered economic and industrial cooperation, energy, maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea, and regional issues, including the future of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Nigeria remains Benin’s largest trading partner, with both countries linked by an 809-kilometre border and longstanding commercial and cultural ties.

The Beninese government said trade relations between the two countries have continued to expand in recent years. It noted that Benin’s formal exports to Nigeria rose by more than 90 per cent in 2024, while Nigerian investors have shown increasing interest in the Glo-Djigbé Industrial Zone.

It also cited joint initiatives such as the Sèmè-Kraké Joint Border Control Post, the West African Gas Pipeline and the Benin-Nigeria Business Forum held in January as examples of ongoing cooperation between both countries.

The visit was held at the invitation of Tinubu and formed part of efforts by both governments to deepen bilateral engagement on economic and regional matters.