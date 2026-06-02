House Minority Leader, Chinda, Quits PDP, Joins APC

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, has announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

His defection letter dated April 23, 2026 was read on the floor of the House on Tuesday by the Speaker, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

Against this background, Chinda has also resigned his position as Minority Leader of the House.

Recall that in a surprising political stunt, Chinda, a political ally of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike recently emerged as the APC governorship candidate for Rivers State ahead of the 2027 general election.

Other lawmakers whose defections were also announced on the floor of the House included: Hon. Etanabene Benedict, representing Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency of Delta State, defected from the Labour Party (LP) to the PDP, while Hon. Auwalu Gwalabe, representing Katagum Federal Constituency of Bauchi State joined the APM from the PDP.

Similarly, Hon. Najimdeen Oyedeji, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency, Folajimi Oyekunle, representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency, and Abass Adekunle Adigun, representing Ibadan North-East/Ibadan South-East Federal Constituency, all in Oyo State, announced their defection from the PDP to the APM.

Also, Hon. Anthony Adepoju, representing Ibarapa North Federal Constituency of Oyo State, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM); Hon. Adedeji Olajide, representing Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West Federal Constituency, also moved from the PDP to the APM, while Makanjuola Sunday Ojo, representing Ogo-Oluwa/Surulere Federal Constituency, defected from the PDP to the APM.