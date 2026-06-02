NSCDC Intensifies Digital Transformation, Trains Officers on Research, Operational Excellence

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has launched a strategic capacity-building programme aimed at strengthening operational efficiency, enhancing research capabilities and accelerating digital transformation across its formations nationwide.

Speaking at the opening of a two-day training on the implementation of operational deliverables and research methodology in Abuja, Commandant General of the Corps, Prof. Ahmed Audi, declared that the NSCDC occupies a unique and indispensable position within Nigeria’s security architecture.

According to the NSCDC boss, the corps’ responsibilities in protecting critical national assets and infrastructure, disaster management, intelligence gathering, and community engagement place it at the forefront of efforts to safeguard national security and public safety.

Audi said the training was designed to promote the adoption of research methodology and digitalization as key tools for achieving the Corps’ operational objectives in line with the priorities of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He stressed that the increasingly complex security landscape requires officers to move beyond conventional field operations and embrace analytical thinking, research and technology-driven solutions.

“Modern security challenges demand evidence-based approaches and innovative problem-solving skills. Personnel must be equipped to identify emerging threats, conduct relevant research, and develop practical solutions that can improve service delivery,” he said.

The commandant general further urged participants to ensure that the knowledge acquired during the training translates into measurable improvements across commands and formations nationwide.

Earlier, the Commandant in charge of Planning, Research and Statistics, Peter Okloho, reminded participants that the Federal Government evaluates the corps based on the effective delivery of its statutory mandates.

He therefore charged officers to uphold professionalism and accuracy in their reporting processes following the training.

Also speaking, Head of the Critical Thinking, Research and Innovation Unit, Dr. Ogunshola Folashade, emphasized the importance of combining field expertise with critical thinking in addressing contemporary security challenges.

She explained that the workshop would focus on implementation strategies for operational deliverables, research methodology, strategic communication, advanced report writing and institutional best practices.

A major highlight of the event was the induction and administration of the Oath of Allegiance to newly appointed Critical Thinking, Research and Innovation desk officers.

The ceremony was conducted by the Corps’ Head of Legal Services, Commandant Bamiyo Akomolafe.

The training drew participants from all 36 state commands and the Federal Capital Territory, alongside representatives from directorates, departments and units at the NSCDC National Headquarters, underscoring the corps’ commitment to building a more innovative, research-driven and technologically enabled security institution.

The programme is expected to strengthen institutional capacity and improve operational outcomes as the corps continues to adapt to evolving security threats across the country.