We’ve Lost Over 1,200 Persons to Banditry Attacks  Under Tinubu, Say Kwara North Elders 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Prominent elders and stakeholders from Kwara North Senatorial District of Kwara State under the aegis of Kwara North Development Commission (KNDC) have said that no fewer than 1,200 persons have been killed, while hundreds of others remained in captivity in the senatorial district since President Bola Tinubu assumed office in 2023.

The group therefore warned that unless urgent and decisive action is taken to restore security across the district, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) risks losing the goodwill and political support of the people ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a statement by the group on Tuesday, signed by its National President, Alhaji Abdullahi Manzuma, and Publicity Secretary, Hajia Zainab Seko, the group lamented what it described as the “near-total collapse” of security across the region, accusing the administration of President Tinubu of failing to halt the escalating wave of banditry and terrorism in the region.

It said the security crisis has devastated communities across the five local government areas of Baruten, Kaiama, Edu, Patigi and Moro, leaving residents displaced, farms abandoned and economic activities crippled.

According to the statement, the region, once regarded as the food basket of Kwara State, has become a shadow of itself due to incessant attacks by armed groups operating freely across the vast rural territories.

“Our people are living in fear. Entire communities have been sacked. More than 1,200 lives have been lost and many of our sons, daughters, wives and husbands are still being held captive by terrorists and bandits,” the statement said.

“The economy of the region has been grounded. Agriculture, which is the mainstay of our people, has suffered immensely. Farmers can no longer access their farmlands safely, while buyers and traders are unwilling to come into the region because of security concerns. As a result, farm produce is wasting away.”

The group acknowledged the efforts of the Kwara State Government under Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to address the challenge but maintained that the responsibility for securing lives and property ultimately rests with the Federal Government.

The statement said: “We recognize that the Kwara State Government is doing its best within the limits of its constitutional powers.

“However, the buck stops on the table of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“This is no longer a local challenge. What we are witnessing is a national security emergency that requires decisive federal intervention.”

The stakeholders expressed concern that the worsening situation has begun to alter long-standing social and cultural traditions in the region.

According to them, many indigenes who ordinarily return home during festive periods have chosen to stay away for fear of attacks.

The group added: “For the first time in our history, many of our children refused to come home during the last festive celebrations because they were afraid for their safety. This is unprecedented and speaks volumes about the gravity of the situation.

“We are a peace-loving agrarian people. Our people do not deserve this level of suffering and neglect.”

The group warned that unless urgent action is taken to restore security and confidence in the region, it would be difficult for political leaders to mobilize support for the ruling party ahead of future elections.

“It will be very difficult to begin to campaign to people who are under siege, to mothers who have lost their children, and to fathers who can no longer provide for their families because their means of livelihood have been destroyed.

“Politics cannot thrive where people are struggling simply to stay alive,” it said.

The group therefore appealed directly to President Tinubu to deploy all necessary security resources to the area and ensure that communities are protected from terrorists and criminal elements.

“We urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the father of the nation, to rise to this challenge and take immediate steps to protect our communities from terrorism and banditry.

“The people of Kwara North have always been loyal to the APC-led government and patriotic citizens of Nigeria. What they seek is not charity, but security, justice and the opportunity to live and work in peace,” the group noted.

It therefore said that restoring security in the region would not only save lives but also revive agricultural production and economic activities critical to the food security of both Kwara State and Nigeria as a whole.