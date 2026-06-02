CAP Unveils Spruce Paint Brand to Expand Access to Affordable Quality Solutions

Funmi Ogundare

Chemical and Allied Products Plc (CAP Plc) Tuesday launched Spruce, a new mid-tier paint brand under its Dulux portfolio, as part of efforts to meet the growing demand for affordable, durable and high-quality paint solutions in Nigeria.

The unveiling, which took place during a media and partner parley in Lagos, brought together architects, interior designers, real estate developers, trade partners, influencers, representatives of government agencies and professional bodies in the built environment sector.

The introduction of Spruce marks a significant milestone in CAP Plc’s strategy to strengthen its footprint across multiple consumer segments, while expanding access to trusted paint products backed by the over six-decade heritage of the Dulux brand in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of CAP Plc, Mrs. Bolarin Okunowo, described the new brand as a strategic response to changing consumer preferences and increasing demand within the mid-tier paint market.

According to her, consumers are becoming more deliberate about value while still seeking quality, durability and aesthetically appealing finishes.

“Today’s consumers are more intentional about value, but they still desire quality, durability and beautiful finishes that elevate their spaces. Spruce was developed to meet that need by offering a solution that combines performance, affordability and style while remaining backed by the trusted Dulux heritage.

“For us at CAP Plc, this is about expanding access. We are ensuring that more Nigerians can enjoy reliable, high-quality paint solutions that help them transform their homes and spaces with confidence,” she said.

Designed for aspirational and value-conscious consumers, Spruce offers strong coverage, durability, modern aesthetics and affordability, making it suitable for homeowners, property developers, painters and contractors seeking dependable quality at a more accessible price point.

Also speaking, the Head of Corporate Services at CAP Plc, Mrs. Aramide Nwokediuko, said the launch would enhance the company’s competitiveness in Nigeria’s evolving paints market.

She noted that the new brand reflects the company’s commitment to innovation, accessibility and responsiveness to consumer needs.

“The launch of Spruce reflects CAP Plc’s continued commitment to innovation, accessibility and consumer responsiveness. By expanding the Dulux portfolio into the mid-tier segment, we are creating stronger value for consumers while equipping our trade partners with a more competitive offering tailored to today’s market realities,” she stated.

Available in four variants — Acrylic Satin, Emulsion, Textured and Gloss — Spruce features a palette of 100 standard colours and 10 culturally inspired campaign colours, including Idan Black, Steeze White, Old Money Green, Odogwu Red, Ajebo Yellow, IJBG Orange, Sarki Brown, Soft Life Blue, Baddie Pink and Shakara Purple.

The launch also coincided with the introduction of the ‘Show Your True Colours’, campaign, a consumer engagement platform aimed at celebrating individuality, self-expression and the emotional connection people have with their living spaces.

According to Nwokediuko, the campaign is inspired by a younger generation redefining modern living and positions colour as an extension of identity, personality and lifestyle.