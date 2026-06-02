BBNaija S10 Reunion Show Premieres June

Vanessa Obioha

Get your popcorn ready as MultiChoice Nigeria has announced the premiere date for the reunion show of the 10th season of Big Brother Naija.

The reunion show usually precedes a new season of the reality TV franchise, and with auditions for the 11th edition announced last month, another season is clearly on the horizon.

According to the CANAL+ company, the reunion show will premiere on Monday, June 8, 2026. It will be hosted by media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, featuring all 29 housemates.

Viewers can expect the reunion to address some of the underlying tension between housemates, including the disqualification of housemate Faith in the final week following a physical altercation with Sultana. The season also produced some of its most viral moments in years, including a spoon-related standoff that dominated X for days and a series of romantic entanglements that split fan bases across the continent.

Fans will also want to know more about the winner of the season, Opeyemi Ayanwale, popularly known as Imisi, who emerged victorious with 42.84% of the public votes. The 23-year-old fashion designer and actress from Oyo State walked away with a grand prize of ₦150 million including ₦80 million in cash and a brand-new Innoson SUV.

The Reunion will air weeknights across dedicated Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv.