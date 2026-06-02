DSS Denies Arrest of Okey Ndibe, Says Airport Interaction Was for Watchlist Delisting Process

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied reports that it arrested or detained Professor Okey Ndibe at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on June 1.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Deputy Director, Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Favour Dozie, the Service said it was “setting the records straight” regarding reports of Ndibe’s alleged arrest.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby clarifies that, it did not arrest or detain Prof Okey Ndibe at Murtala Muhammed International Airport on June 1, 2026 or any other place on that date for that matter,” the statement said.

According to the DSS, the current Director-General, upon assuming office, directed a review of old Watch-List Actions (WLAs), some of which date back to the military era, to ensure that citizens are not unduly embarrassed because of existing watchlist records.

The Service explained that individuals previously placed on watchlists while in transit are routinely interfaced with as part of a review process that could lead to a downgrade of the action and eventual removal from the watchlist.

“This, being a precursor to a final delisting in accordance with international best practices,” the DSS stated.

The agency said the process is designed to verify that the activities, travel histories and current engagements of affected persons no longer align with the reasons for their initial placement on the watchlist.

The DSS noted that many Nigerians, including journalists, have benefited from the exercise. It cited the case of Mr Lanre Arogundade, Executive Director of the International Press Centre (IPC), whose delisting was approved in May 2025 after spending more than a decade on the watchlist.

The Service disclosed that Prof Ndibe had been on its watchlist since January 29, 2013, but that his case had since been reviewed and downgraded.

“In the same vein, Prof Ndibe has been on Watchlist since January 29, 2013. Meanwhile, his case has been reviewed and downgraded. Thus, the interface with him at the airport, was geared towards the final delisting of his details from the Action,” the statement said.

It added that after “barely an hour” of interaction with DSS officials, Ndibe was cleared and escorted.

The agency further noted that Ndibe himself acknowledged the conduct of its personnel, saying that “even on his Facebook post, he referenced the professional, courteous and decorous conduct of Service operatives, who continue to scale their respect for the rule of law and human rights under the new Leadership.”

The DSS reiterated that the review process would continue to ensure that all Nigerians are treated fairly and in accordance with the law.

The Service also urged citizens who believe they are affected by a Watch-List Action to formally contact its National Headquarters to facilitate the ongoing review process, while assuring that efforts to clean up and update the watchlist system would be sustained.