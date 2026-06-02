‘6,000 Manholes Exposed in Lagos’

Segun James

Lagos State Government has raised the alarm that over 6,000 manholes, whose covers have been stolen, have been exposed across the state.

The government lamented that the stolen covers have exposed road users to danger.

The government, however, claimed that it has succeeded in covering 4,000 with fibres, even as it sought the cooperation of the public in safeguarding government property to prevent being stolen or damaged.

The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Infrastructure, Olufemi Daramola, and his Works counterpart, Dr. Adekunle Olayinka, said this while briefing journalists in Ikeja yesterday.

Daramola said that in order to safeguard public property, the government has had stakeholders’ meetings with members of the public on the need to see its property as their own and prevent it from being vandalised or stolen.

“We have 6,000 exposed manholes throughout the state, and we have been replacing them with fibre material; we have 2,000 left to replace. We also hold stakeholders’ meetings, which require a joint effort to prevent government property from being stolen. We will continue to work on security, as we are liaising with other ministries for enforcement,” he said.

Speaking about preventing buildings from collapsing in the state, the General Manager of the Lagos State Material Testing Laboratory, Olayinka Abdul, said 52,969 concrete tests were carried out on buildings in the last year in the state, and 4,649 notices were served, while only 46.9 percent complied.

Shedding more light on testing of materials to prevent collapse of buildings, she said the agency monitors construction of buildings through its system and gets up-to-date information, which enables the staff of the agency to move in when necessary and also sanction any builder that failed to meet the required standard.

The state government added that it has completed 362 roads spanning about 347 kilometres across the state since 2019, while simultaneously executing major investments in healthcare, justice administration, education, public safety and digital infrastructure as part of efforts to transform Africa’s largest city into a globally competitive megacity.

The government said the projects, delivered by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, were designed to improve mobility, strengthen economic productivity, enhance public service delivery, and support the state’s rapidly growing population.

He explained that the strategic projects delivered during the review period included the Opebi-Mende Link Bridge and approach roads, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Road in Agege, Abaranje Road in Alimosho, and several major roads across Badagry and Ikorodu.

He added that several transformational projects have been completed and are awaiting inauguration, including major sections of the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe corridor, Gberigbe Road in Ikorodu, Aka-Kemberi Road in Ojo, Ijegun-Ijagemo Road and Akesan-Igando Road in Alimosho.

“As part of our long-term infrastructure strategy, we are constructing resilient infrastructure that strengthens economic lifelines, improves mobility and enhances the everyday lives of over 20 million Lagosians,” Daramola said.

He noted that several strategic projects, including the Igbogbo-Bola Ahmed Tinubu-Igbe Road, Agric-Isawo-Konu-Arepo Road, and the Lagos-Badagry carriageway, are at advanced stages and scheduled for inauguration before the end of the Sanwo-Olu administration.

Beyond transportation infrastructure, the state is also making substantial investments in public buildings and social infrastructure, he said.

When asked why the launched Opebi/Mende link bridge has not been opened for public usage, Daramola said the state is working on adjoining roads that link the bridge, and when the adjoining roads are completed, the bridge will be open for public use.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works, Olayinka, said the administration had adopted an infrastructure-led development strategy aimed at addressing long-standing deficits while laying the foundation for sustainable economic growth.

According to him, the state has continued work on several landmark projects, including the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administrative Complex and Revenue House in Alausa, both designed to improve public service efficiency and provide modern office infrastructure for government operations.

Olayinka disclosed that healthcare infrastructure remains a major priority, with the construction of a 280-bed General Hospital in Ojo; a 150-bed Massey Children’s Hospital; and a 1,500-bed Psychiatric Hospital and Rehabilitation Centre in Ketu-Ejinrin progressing steadily.

The projects, he said, are expected to significantly improve access to healthcare services while creating employment opportunities for residents.

He revealed that the Ojo General Hospital project has already generated about 600 jobs, while the Massey Children’s Hospital project has created approximately 750 jobs.