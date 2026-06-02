NBS: Food Prices Increase in April 2026

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said prices of tomatoes, beans, garri, onions, ginger, and other food items witnessed a month-on-month increase in April 2026.

The NBS said this in its Selected Food Prices Watch report for April 2026 released in Abuja on Tuesday.

The report stated that the average price of 1kg of tomatoes increased by 6.60 per cent on a month-on-month basis from N1,104.85 recorded in March 2026 to N1,177.92 in April 2026.

“However, on a year-on-year basis, the price of 1kg of tomatoes decreased by 8.23 per cent from N1,283.57 recorded in April 2025.”

Similarly, the report said that the average price of 1kg of brown beans increased by 0.99 per cent on a month-on-month basis from N1,325.85 in March 2026 to N1,338.93 in April 2026.

“On a year-on-year basis, however, the price decreased significantly by 44.89 per cent from the N2,429.39 recorded in April 2025 to N1,338.93 in April 2026.”

It also showed the average price of 1kg of white garri increased by 0.93 per cent on a month-on-month basis from N801.54 in March 2026 to N808.96 in April 2026.

“However, on a year-on-year basis, the price dropped by 39.86 per cent from the N1,345.10 recorded in April 2025. ”

The report said that the average price of 1kg of onion increased by 0.98 per cent from N1,153.14 recorded in March 2026 to N1,164.39 in April 2026.

“On a year-on-year basis, 1kg of onions decreased by 22.56 per cent from the N1,503.56 recorded in April 2025.”

The report said the average price of 1kg of fresh ginger increased by 0.73 per cent on a month-on-month basis from the N5,541 25 recorded in March 2026 to N5,581.82 in April 2026.

“On a year-on-year basis, 1kg of ginger increased by 12.30 per cent from the N4,970.66 recorded in April 2025.”

It said the average price of one litre of palm oil increased by 0.12 per cent on a month-on-month basis from N2,393.38 recorded in March 2026 to N2,396.32 in April 2026.

“On a year on year-on-year basis, it also increased by 4.77 per cent from N2,516.36 recorded in April 2025.”

On state profile analysis, the report showed that in April 2026, the highest average price of 1kg of tomatoes was recorded in Bayelsa at N1,600.73 while the lowest was recorded in Plateau at N730.48.

It said that Oyo recorded the highest average price of 1kg of brown beans at N1,938.91, while the lowest was in Taraba at N750.

According to the report, Abia recorded the highest average price of 1kg of white garri at N1,075.47, while the lowest was reported in Plateau at N517.94.

The report said the highest price on 1kg of onion bulb was recorded in Abia at N2,115.67, while Kwara recorded the lowest price at N684.38.

The NBS said that the highest average price of 1kg of onion bulb was recorded in Abia at N2,191.63, while the lowest price was recorded in Nasarawa at N832.16.

It said Ekiti recorded the highest average price of one bottle of palm oil at N2,819.09, while Abia recorded the lowest at N2,024.41.

Analysis by zone showed that the average price of 1kg of tomatoes was highest in the South-south at N1,561.10, followed by the South-east at N1,379.57.

“The lowest price was recorded in the North-west at N822.72.”

The South-west and South-south recorded the highest average price of 1kg of brown beans at N1,787.09 and N1,764.99, respectively, while the lowest price was in the North-east at N871.79.

It said the South-east recorded the highest average price of 1kg of white garri at N944.58 followed by the South-south at N944.01, while the North-central recorded the lowest at N673.88.

The NBS also said that the South-east and South-south recorded the highest average price of 1kg of onion bulb at N1,735.53 and N1,268.96, respectively.

“The North-central recorded the lowest average price of 1kg of onion at N911.40.”

The report said the South-west recorded the highest average price of 1kg of fresh ginger at N6,812.92, followed by the South-east at N6,432.15.

“The North-east recorded the lowest average price of 1kg of fresh ginger at N881.12.” (NAN)