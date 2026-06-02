2027: Kwara South Monarchs Endorse Igbomina Bloc for Senate Seat

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Traditional rulers and stakeholders in Kwara South Senatorial District of Kwara state yesterday endorsed the Igbomina bloc to produce the next senator that will represent the district in 2027.

Speaking at the meeting of the monarchs and other stakeholders from the senatorial district on Monday held at the palace of Ajase-Ipo in Irepodun local government area of the state, the Chairman, Igbomina Traditional Rulers Forum and Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismail Yahaya, noted that political records since the return to democratic rule in 1999 showed that the Ekiti bloc had produced Sen. Simeon Ajibola, who served for about 11 years, while the Ibolo bloc had produced Sen. Rafiu Ibrahim and the incumbent senator, Sen. Lola Ashiru, for 12 years.

Oba Yahaya, who spoke on behalf of the Igbomina bloc comprising Ifelodun, Isin and Irepodun Local Government Areas, said the appeal was directed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and other relevant authorities to sustain the long-standing rotational arrangement among the three blocs in Kwara South.

According to him, the district has enjoyed peace, unity and political stability through the informal zoning arrangement involving the Igbomina, Ekiti and Ibolo blocs.

The traditional rulers commended the President and the Kwara governor for their leadership and developmental efforts, expressing support for the policies and programmes of both administrations.

“As a people and as an institution, we appreciate the efforts of President Tinubu and Governor AbdulRazaq for their contributions to national and state development.

“We urge them to continue working in the interest of Nigerians and Kwarans,” he said.

Oba Yahaya noted that political records since the return to democratic rule in 1999 showed that the Ekiti bloc had produced Sen. Simeon Ajibola, who served for about 11 years, while the Ibolo bloc had produced Sen. Rafiu Ibrahim and the incumbent senator, Sen. Lola Ashiru for 12 years.

He explained that Ibrahim served one term of four years, while Ashiru would have completed two terms, totaling eight years by 2027, bringing the Ibolo bloc’s representation to 12 years.

He added that the Igbomina bloc had only produced Sen. Makanjuola Ajadi, who served for approximately five years.

“Based on the existing rotational arrangement and in the interest of fairness, equity and justice, it is the turn of the Igbomina bloc to produce the next senator for Kwara South in 2027,” he said.

Yahaya recalled that stakeholders from across the district had, at a meeting held in November 2025, unanimously endorsed the position that the next senator should emerge from the Igbomina bloc.

He appealed to the President, the governor and political stakeholders to support the demand in order to preserve the unity, brotherhood and peaceful coexistence that the district had enjoyed over the years.

“This position represents the collective view of the Igbomina Traditional Rulers Forum and stakeholders across Kwara South Senatorial District,” he added.

The monarchs expressed optimism that adherence to the zoning arrangement would further strengthen political harmony and stability in the district.