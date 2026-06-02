Makinde: Stop Apportioning Blame Over Teachers’, Students’ Abduction, Support Govt’s Efforts in Their Release 

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has advised Nigerians to stop apportioning blame over the abduction of pupils and teachers in the state, but instead support government efforts to ensure safe and speedy release of the victims.

Over 40 pupils/students and seven teachers of three schools in Ahoro-Esinele and Yawota communities in Oriire Local Government Area of the state were abducted on May 15.

Addressing protesters comprising members of National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), National Union of Teachers (NUT), and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), on Tuesday in Ibadan, Makinde said he was personally distressed by the incident.

The governor recalled that his father taught at Ahoro Dada Primary School in 1959/60, very close to where the recent abduction took place.

”I wouldn’t have been born if such an incident happened to him while teaching there.

“This is not the time to trade blame that it’s the president that should have handled this or the governor or the local government chairman.

“But this is the time to pull together as one, because we are not dealing with normal human beings. The bandits are not normal people.

“It is time to unite, to confront the challenges that we have and to bring back those children and their teachers,” he said.

The governor disclosed that federal security operatives have been in the state for the past two weeks, and that he meets with them at least three times daily to review rescue efforts.

”I can only appeal to the workers, teachers, students, to please have trust in government. We are doing our best,” Makinde stated.

The governor also warned against actions that could deepen divisions, saying: ”We shouldn’t provide oxygen to people that want to see us divided.

“The response at this time is to allow the government to see this through.”

He gave assurance that the abducted pupils, students and teachers would return safely.

On the NUT’s decision to keep schools shut, the governor said teachers were free to decide on what to do.

“But we will continue to ensure that we put in all the efforts together, from the presidency to the state, to the local government, to bring all our children and the teachers back,” he said.

Makinde also called for ideas on long-term security reforms from the public after the rescue.

“If you have better ideas about the security architecture, what we can do in the medium to long term, please bring them to the table. We will listen to you and act appropriately,” he said.

Earlier the National President of NANS, Mr Akinteye Babatunde, and the NUT state Chairman, Mr Hassan Fatai, in their separate remarks, charged the governor to do more in fast-tracking the release of those in captivity.

Babatunde said the nation’s students body condemned banditry, kidnapping and all forms of criminal activities been perpetrated across the country.

He said the students’ body solidarised with governments in their efforts to combat banditry across the nation.

Fatai on his part said that teachers were now living in palpable fear and couldn’t attend classes with open mind anymore.

He therefore appealed to the government to intensify efforts for the quick release of the abducted children and the teachers.

“We are also demanding that the security architecture of the state be improved in such a way that our children will be safe for teaching and learning. Our schools shouldn’t be subject to attack anymore,” he said.

The abduction in Oriire LGA has triggered protests by students, civil society organisations and labour groups across the state in particular and the country at large.

The protesters were demanding urgent government action to free children and the teachers who have been in captivity since May 15.(NAN)