Tinubu Returns To Abuja After Eid-El-Kabir Holiday in Lagos

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday evening returned to Abuja after the Eid-el-Kabir holiday in Lagos, during which he undertook a series of important political, governmental, and national engagements.

The President, whose official plane, Nigeria Air Force 1, touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at exactly 5:17 pm, was received by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; the Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu; and other senior government officials.

During the Sallah holiday period, the President received Vice President Kashim Shettima, and several groups for the traditional Sallah homage, including the leadership of the Senate, led by Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum under the leadership of its Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; APC stakeholders from Oyo State, including its governorship candidate, Senator Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli, as well as APC candidates for the House of Representatives and State House of Assembly from Lagos State, also visited the President.

Tinubu also on Monday attended the International Fleet Review at Eko Atlantic City Waterfront as part of activities commemorating the 70th Anniversary of the Nigerian Navy. He inaugurated three Nigerian Naval vessels – NNS Oloibiri, NNS Mambila, and NNS Gurara – on the occasion.

On the same day, the President also received His Excellency Romuald Wadagni, President of the Republic of Benin, in a meeting that reinforced the longstanding bond of friendship, regional cooperation, and economic partnership between the neighbouring countries.

Before the Eid-el-Kabir holiday, Tinubu had also visited Lagos to participate in the primaries of the All Progressives Congress, electing candidates for the state house of assembly, governor, House of Representatives, the senate and the presidency.

The President voted in Lagos at his own primary and was overwhelmingly endorsed nationwide by close to 11 million voters as the party’s torchbearer in the 2027 presidential election.