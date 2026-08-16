Breaking: Adeleke Set To Be Declared Winner of Osun Election
Governor Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Accord Party, is set to be declared winner of the governorship election held on Saturday. In the election results announced by the State Collation Centre in Osogbo by the returning officers from each of the 30 Local government areas, Adeleke won in 19 local governments, polling 511,067 votes.
Hiis closest rival Bola Oyebamiji, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, who won 11 local governments and scored 444,815 votes.
In the fiercely contested election, the candidate of the African Democractic Congress, Najeem Salaam, came a distant third, polling 17,180 votes and recording no win in any of the local governments.
The final collation is underway after which the winner would be announced by the state returning officer.
See full results as announced by INEC below
OLORUNDA
Accord 23,514
ADC 666
APC 24,671
EJIGBO
Accord 18,458
ADC 5,053
APC 16,195
IFE SOUTH
Accord 13,507
ADC 290
APC 14,678
OLAOLUWA
Accord 10,163
ADC 213
APC 10,782
ISOKAN
Accord 13,765
ADC 384
APC 14,063
AYEDAADE
Accord 16,681
ADC 331
APC 15,719
EGBEDORE
Accord 19,278
ADC 363
APC 11,194
ATAKUMOSA EAST
Accord 7,872
ADC 333
APC 9,936
AIYEDIRE
Accord 11,073
ADC 148
APC 9,910
IREWOLE
Accord 10,934
ADC 275
APC 29,972
ILA
Accord 16,211
ADC 259
APC 12,934
EDE NORTH
Accord 35,427
ADC 307
APC 10,283
IWO
Accord 27,085
ADC 588
APC 19,660
ATAKUMOSA WEST
Accord 7,479
ADC 213
APC 10,037
IFELODUN
Accord 21,107
ADC 509
APC 18,396
IFE EAST
Accord 27,201
ADC 935
APC 18,600
ODO-OTIN
Accord 18,003
ADC 377
APC 15,435
ORIADE
Accord 21,343
ADC 423
APC 14,863
OSOGBO
Accord 36,480
ADC 1,503
APC 30,474
OROLU
Accord 12,352
ADC 236
APC 10,622
OBOKUN
Accord 12,023
ADC 205
APC 16,120
IREPODUN
Accord 14,504
ADC 249
APC 15,713
BORIPE
Accord 12,448
ADC 379
APC 19,963
IFE CENTRAL
Accord 21,171
ADC 747
APC 15,913
BOLORUNDURO
Accord 7,118
ADC 179
APC 7,050
EDE SOUTH
Accord 26,188
ADC 390
APC 6,219
IFE NORTH
Accord 13,879
ADC 333
APC 9,613
ILESA WEST
Accord 16,196
ADC 673
APC 12,756
IFEDAYO
Accord 7,427
ADC 115
APC 6,836
ILESA EAST
Accord 12,280
ADC 504
APC 16,208