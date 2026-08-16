Breaking: Adeleke Sweeps 19 of 30 LGs in Landslide Victory

Governor Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Accord Party, has won the Osun governorship election held on Saturday, winning …. 19 of the 30 local governments. He polled 511,067 votes to defeat his closest rival Bola Oyebamiji, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, who won 11 local governments and scored 445,815 votes.



In the fiercely contested election, the candidate of the African Democractic Congress, Najeem Salaam, came a distant third, polling 444,815 votes and recording no win in any of the local governments.

Declaring Adeleke winner of the election, the State Collation Officer, Prof. Jpshua Olalekan Ogunwole said “ Ademola Nurudeen is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”

See full results by Local Governments below

OLORUNDA

Accord 23,514

ADC 666

APC 24,671

EJIGBO

Accord 18,458

ADC 5,053

APC 16,195

IFE SOUTH

Accord 13,507

ADC 290

APC 14,678

OLAOLUWA

Accord 10,163

ADC 213

APC 10,782

ISOKAN

Accord 13,765

ADC 384

APC 14,063

AYEDAADE

Accord 16,681

ADC 331

APC 15,719

EGBEDORE

Accord 19,278

ADC 363

APC 11,194

ATAKUMOSA EAST

Accord 7,872

ADC 333

APC 9,936

AIYEDIRE

Accord 11,073

ADC 148

APC 9,910

IREWOLE

Accord 10,934

ADC 275

APC 29,972

ILA

Accord 16,211

ADC 259

APC 12,934

EDE NORTH

Accord 35,427

ADC 307

APC 10,283

IWO

Accord 27,085

ADC 588

APC 19,660

ATAKUMOSA WEST

Accord 7,479

ADC 213

APC 10,037

IFELODUN

Accord 21,107

ADC 509

APC 18,396

IFE EAST

Accord 27,201

ADC 935

APC 18,600

ODO-OTIN

Accord 18,003

ADC 377

APC 15,435

ORIADE

Accord 21,343

ADC 423

APC 14,863

OSOGBO

Accord 36,480

ADC 1,503

APC 30,474

OROLU

Accord 12,352

ADC 236

APC 10,622

OBOKUN

Accord 12,023

ADC 205

APC 16,120

IREPODUN

Accord 14,504

ADC 249

APC 15,713

BORIPE

Accord 12,448

ADC 379

APC 19,963

IFE CENTRAL

Accord 21,171

ADC 747

APC 15,913

BOLORUNDURO

Accord 7,118

ADC 179

APC 7,050

EDE SOUTH

Accord 26,188

ADC 390

APC 6,219

IFE NORTH

Accord 13,879

ADC 333

APC 9,613

ILESA WEST

Accord 16,196

ADC 673

APC 12,756

IFEDAYO

Accord 7,427

ADC 115

APC 6,836

ILESA EAST

Accord 12,280

ADC 504

APC 16,208