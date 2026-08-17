Tinubu Calls Adeleke, Tasks Him on Unity as INEC Declares Governor Reelected 

*President says poll outcome reflects people’s will, assurance democracy thriving under APC

*Urges him to unite his people for growth, stability, socio-economic progress

*Lauds INEC, security agencies for conducting a peaceful, transparent poll

*Adeleke seeks post-election peace, promises to reinforce his strong points, correct errors

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja, Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo, Hammed Shittu in Ilorin, Sunday Ehigiator, Ayodeji Ake in Lagos, Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto, Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano and Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, congratulated Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on his re-election for another term of four years following Saturday’s vote.

Tinubu, according to a release by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, spoke to the governor by telephone to rejoice with him and urge him to unite the people after a divisive electioneering process.

The president described Adeleke’s re-election as a fitting assurance that democracy would continue to flourish in Nigeria under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

That was as Adeleke appealed for the restoration of peace and unity among Osun people to heal the wounds of the fierce pre-election process, promising to expand development, “widen the net of good governance,” and correct unintended errors.

Still in the mood of celebration after Saturday’s poll victory by the Accord party candidate, former President Olusegun Obasanjo paid a surprise congratulatory visit to Adeleke at Osogbo Sunday night.

Messages of congratulation also came from across the country, as prominent politicians, political parties, and civil society organisations hailed the vote and offered advice on and harmonious coexistence.

But APC said it was still studying the outcome of Saturday’s governorship election in the 332 wards of the state with a view to exploring constitutional windows of redress regarding “anomalies observed in the process”. It said this in a statement by Osun State APC Director of Media and Information, Mogaji Kola Olabisi.

Tinubu said, in his congratulatory statement, “I called Governor Ademola Adeleke earlier today to congratulate him on his election victory in Osun State. His victory once again confirmed the confidence the people of Osun State have in him. I wish him great success as he prepares to lead the state for the next four years.

“Now that he has won, Governor Adeleke must unite the people of Osun State and rally them for growth, stability, and social and economic progress, regardless of the political choices they made at the election.

“I salute the courage and discipline displayed by other contestants in the election. Their participation deepened and enriched our country’s democratic culture.

“The outcome of the election reflects the will of the people and is a fitting assurance that democracy will continue to flourish in our land.”

The president lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies for conducting a peaceful and transparent election that produced a clear winner.

INEC had on Sunday morning declared Adeleke, the candidate of Accord Party, winner of the 2026 governorship election in Osun State.

Adeleke defeated his closest challenger, the APC candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, to secure a second term in office.

The declaration was made by State Returning Officer, Professor Joshua Ogunwole, Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Oye Ekiti, at the end of the collation of results from the 30 local government areas of the state.

According to the final results announced by INEC, Adeleke polled 511,067 votes, while Oyebamiji scored 444,815 votes.

The candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Hon. Najeem Salaam, came third with 17,180 votes.

The election, conducted on Saturday, August 15, involved voters across the state’s 3,763 polling units.

Adeleke won in 19 out of the 30 local government areas in the state, while Oyebamiji won in 11.

The governor recorded victory in Boluwaduro, Ede South, Ife North, Ilesa West, Ifedayo, Ife Central, Orolu, Osogbo, Oriade, Odo-Otin, Ife East, Ifelodun, Iwo, Ede North, Ila, Ayedire, Egbedore, Ayedaade, and Ejigbo local government areas.

His closest challenger, Oyebamiji, secured victory in Ilesa East, Boripe, Obokun, Ife South, Irewole, Atakumosa East, Isokan, Olaoluwa, Olorunda, Atakumosa West, and Irepodun councils.

The contest was largely between Adeleke and Oyebamiji, while the 13 other candidates managed to secure a few votes in different parts of the state.

Ahead of the final declaration, results from hundreds of wards and thousands of polling units had shown a closely fought contest between the Accord and APC candidates.

Reports from the field indicated that Adeleke maintained lead as the collation progressed.

The election had been preceded by intense campaigns, political realignments, and heightened security concerns, with the two major contenders urging their supporters to remain calm and respect the electoral process.

The declaration marked the conclusion of one of the most closely watched governorship contests in Osun State in recent years, and the last off-cycle election before the nationwide general election next year.

Adeleke Seeks Post-poll Peace, Promises to Reinforce Strong Points Correct Errors

Adeleke called for restoration of peace and unity among Osun people to heal the wounds of pre-election violence, even as he promised to expand state development and widen the benefits of good governance.

Addressing the media after his election victory, the governor warned against post-election attacks on rivals and counter-attacks, urging forgiveness and restoration of communal love after weeks of bloody attacks across the state.

While observing a minute silence for victims of the pre-election violence, he tasked community leaders and traditional institutions to embark on peace building in their communities, saying “the issues are settled by the grace of God and people”.

The governor, who dedicated the victory to God and the people of Osun, commended the people’s resilience, strong will, and unwavering commitment to democracy, promising not to disappoint them.

He stated, “As you have trusted me with second term in office, I will reinforce my strong points and correct my errors.

“Osun will witness further accelerated development and growth under my renewed five-point agenda.”

Adeleke also commended Tinubu for supporting for a free and fair election, declaring, “Mr President is a son of Osun State, and I hereby reaffirm my earlier endorsement of him for a second term in the 2027 presidential election.

“To all lovers of democracy, I thank you for supporting our struggle. From home and abroad, the support is overwhelming. My faith in democracy is deepened.

“Most importantly, I thank the media for standing by us. The constant coverage in support of democracy emboldened us. We are grateful. Osun State is on the march again. We shall expand development, and widen the net of good governance,

“In this race, there is no victor, no vanquished. I extend olive branch to my co-contestants. I am the governor of all Osun people.”

Adeleke declared, “My vision remains taking Osun from a civil service state to an industrial state and an investment destination.”

APC: We’re Studying Devt to Know Next Line of Action, We Solicit Police Protection

The Osun State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) said the leadership of the party was still studying the results of the governorship election in each of the 332 wards across the state with a view to exploring further the allowed constitutional window of opportunity for contesting alleged irregularities.

In a statement issued by Osun State APC Director of Media and Information, Mogaji Kola Olabisi, the party said, “We are not unaware of the fact that election is a process which begins at the registration of the voters through the primary election to the election proper, which extends to the Tribunal, the appeal court and terminates at the Supreme Court.

“An election cannot be said to have been concluded without having explored all these constitutionally allowed legal opportunity to correct anomalies observed in the process of the election as enshrined in the Electoral Act 2026 as amended.”

APC added, “We commend the steadfastness, sagacity and loyalty of the numerous members and supporters of our party for their contributions in getting to this juncture in the political history of the state.

“We make bold to state categorically that as a progressive party, which is founded on the unalloyed principle of the rule of law, fairness and justice, we shall not hesitate without further delay to explore the window allowed by the extant Electoral Act after the due consultation with the team of our lawyers based on their professional advice.”

The party said, “The new development is a beauty of democracy with reference to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s declared governorship election results in the state which would not propel us to deviate from embracing the culture of the rule of law.

“As a result of the foregoing, we are imploring our ever loyal members and supporters to remain cool and calm while they carry on with their businesses and refuse to respond to any provocative action or inaction from any of the members of the ruling party across the state.”

APC stated, “It is necessary to assure our members and supporters not to despair about the current situation and have it in mind that it is not over until it is over.

“While we are appealing to the Nigeria Police Force to come to the aid and rescue of our members and supporters who are being needlessly molested by the ruling party, we are assuring them that we won’t have any cause or reason to abandon them.

“The current situation in the political history of the state is a passing phase which will soon become part of history, as justice shall be done accordingly.”

Atiku: Osun Poll Forerunner of 2027 Polls

Presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, described the Osun election as a forerunner of the 2027 general election.

Atiku congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke and the voters in Osun State for the successful conduct of the governorship election.

In a press statement by his media office, the former vice president said the outcome of the election was a reflection of the democratic wishes of the people of Osun State.

He particularly expressed his satisfaction with the manner in which the Osun State voters came out in good numbers and resisted all anti-democratic machinations aimed at undermining the democratic process during the election.

He stated, “The outcome of last Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Osun State is an expression of the wishes of the people, which has earned Governor Adeleke his re-election.

“The lesson from the election is that the voters in Osun State have set a good example of how we must come out in large numbers in the general elections next year.

“Another important lesson from the Osun election is that it is a clear manifestation of how the collective resolve of the electorate to stand firm to protect their ballot is the best antidote to rigging, vote buying and other electoral malpractice and irregularities.”

Atiku said, “Nigerians have roundly rejected the APC. The election in Osun State is just a telling indication that the APC will be defeated in the general election in January 2027. Indeed, it is a forerunner of the 2027 general elections.

“I specifically thank Governor Adeleke for mobilizing the people of Osun State to stand firm in the face of state-sponsored intimidation and for leading the country into the path of the total defeat of the APC.”



Abbas: It’s Proof Tinubu is True Democrat

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke on his re-election for a second term, saying it proves that President Bola Tinubu is a true democrat.

Abbas, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, said the Accord Party had only proved that democracy thrived under Tinubu.

He added that Nigerians should expect more credibility in the forthcoming 2027 general election.

The speaker stated that APC under Tinubu had allowed opposition parties to test their popularity in free and fair elections, as witnessed in Osun State.

He urged Adeleke to justify the mandate given to him by the Osun people and let it translate into dividends of democracy for them.

Tambuwal: This Proves Democracy is Working

The senator for Sokoto South Senatorial District, Aminu Tambuwal, congratulated Adeleke on his re-election as Governor of Osun State, describing the poll outcome as a clear victory for democracy.

In a congratulatory message by his media office, posted on his official X account, Tambuwal said the renewed mandate reflected the resolve of the people of Osun to choose their leaders through the ballot.

“This victory is not only a personal triumph for Governor Adeleke; it is a victory for democracy and, above all, a victory for the people of Osun State, who have once again exercised their constitutional right to determine who leads them,” Tambuwal stated.

The former speaker of the House of Representatives stated that the election underscored the importance of credible polls in deepening Nigeria’s democratic culture.

He said, “The ballot remains the most powerful expression of the will of the people in a democracy.

“When citizens freely make their choice and that choice is respected, our democratic institutions are strengthened and public confidence in the electoral process is deepened.”

Tambuwal commended the electorate in Osun State for their peaceful conduct and high level of participation during the governorship election. He said their commitment demonstrated faith in the democratic process.

He also congratulated Adeleke for earning the trust of Osun people for a second term, saying the result is a testament to the governor’s connection with the grassroots.

Obi: When People Stand, Democracy Wins

Presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, described Adeleke’s re-election as a significant victory for democracy, declaring, “When the people stand, democracy wins.”

Obi, in a statement by his spokesperson, Idris Zekeri Jnr, and titled, “Osun: When the People Stand, Democracy Wins,” congratulated Adeleke on his renewed mandate. Obi said the outcome demonstrated the power of the people to determine who governs them.

He said the people of Osun had “spoken with courage and clarity”, reaffirming that the constitutional power to choose their leaders ultimately belongs to the electorate.

Obi said Adeleke’s victory reflected the governor’s commitment to the people, compassion for their needs, and the strength of his performance and achievements in office.

Obi reserved special commendation for the youth of Osun State, whom he credited with courageously and peacefully defending their democratic mandate.

He said their vigilance and determination demonstrated that “when citizens stand firmly to protect their votes, the forces of good can overcome the forces of darkness”.

The former Anambra State governor said the major lesson from the Osun election was that democracy could only thrive when citizens remained alert, understood their civic responsibilities, and were determined to ensure that their votes counted.

“Every genuine vote must be respected and every lawful mandate upheld,” he stressed.

Looking ahead to the 2027 general election, Obi urged Nigerians to remain informed, participate actively in the electoral process, vote, and, most importantly, protect their votes.

He stated, “The people are the ones experiencing hunger, deprivation, insecurity and hardship. Therefore, they hold the power through their votes to bring about the change necessary to address these challenges.”

Kwankwaso: Adeleke Deserves the Victory

Vice-presidential candidate of NDC, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso also congratulated Adeleke, saying he deserves the victory.

In a statement, the former governor of Kano State described Adeleke as a deserving winner of the people’s mandate.

“As a leader of the opposition and a committed democrat, I commend the people of Osun State for exercising their democratic rights and reaffirming the power of the people’s mandate,” Kwankwaso said in the statement read.

Kwankwaso stated that the outcome of the election was a reminder that “when citizens remain committed to their civic responsibilities and make their voices heard, the people’s will must prevail”.

He also commended INEC for the conduct of the poll and urged all stakeholders to continue to uphold the principles of credible, peaceful, and transparent elections.

“Congratulations once again to Governor Adeleke and the good people of Osun State,” Kwankwaso stated.

Adeleke’s Win Gives Tinubu Fresh Chance to Rebuild APC, Declares Senator Orji Kalu

The senator for Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Uzor Kalu, described Governor Ademola Adeleke’s victory in the Osun State governorship election as a democratic triumph.

Kalu, however, said the defeat suffered by APC should not be interpreted as a setback for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement by his media office, Kalu congratulated Adeleke on his re-election but urged APC leaders and supporters to treat the outcome as a lesson and an opportunity to rebuild the party’s grassroots structures and strengthen its engagement with voters.

Kalu struck a broader political note, insisting that despite APC’s loss in Osun, Tinubu’s prospects in the state remains strong.

He stated, “The future of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Osun State is very bright. The outcome of this election is not a setback for Mr. President. Rather, it gives us another opportunity to strengthen our relationship with the people and work together for the success of Nigeria.”

Natasha, YPP, NRM Hail Adeleke, Commend Voters, INEC, Security Agencies

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Young Progressives Party (YPP), and National Rescue Movement (NRM) also congratulated Adeleke, portraying the election as a victory for popular will and an indication that political machinery alone could no longer guarantee electoral victory.

Akpoti-Uduaghan described the poll outcome as evidence that popular support could defeat political structures and influence.

In a statement, she said, “The people of Osun State have spoken loudly and unmistakably. They stood firm, defended their votes and demonstrated that democracy belongs to the people. No amount of political machinery, intimidation or pressure can permanently silence the voice of the electorate.”

YPP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Egbeola Martins, congratulated Adeleke and commended INEC, the security agencies, and Osun voters for the defence of a democratic mandate.

The party particularly praised INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, for courage, professionalism, and institutional independence in conducting the election.

NRM, in a statement by its National Chairman, Chinedu Obi, described Adeleke’s victory as a reward for good governance and people-oriented service delivery.

NRM said the result reinforced the principle that “the people are sovereign and their will must ultimately prevail”.

Duke: Osun Poll, a Litmus Test for 2027

Former Governor of Cross River State and presidential candidate of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Donald Duke, congratulated Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on his re-election, describing the August 15 governorship election as a significant litmus test for Nigeria’s 2027 general election.

Duke, in a congratulatory statement by his Personal Assistant, Emeka Okparagu, yesterday, said Adeleke’s victory demonstrated that Nigerians could still determine their political leadership through the ballot box.

Duke said the result reflected the will of the Osun electorate, congratulating Adeleke on securing another four-year mandate.

He said, “The people of Osun spoke with their vote and Nigerians heard them loud and clear. The people rewarded Governor Adeleke for his commitment to serving his people.”

Duke said the latest result had further established Osun as an important political battleground ahead of the 2027 elections, adding that the poll offers valuable lessons on voter participation, electoral credibility, and citizens’ ability to determine their leaders.

He, however, urged opposition politicians to set aside personal ambitions and egos if they were serious about defeating the ruling APC in the 2027 presidential election.

Dickson: Osun Poll Exposes Nigeria’s Deepening Electoral Crisis

The senator for Bayelsa West Senatorial District and National Leader of NDC, Senator Seriake Dickson, expressed concern over the conduct of elections in Nigeria, saying the Osun election has exposed the country’s deepening electoral crisis.

Dickson warned that the increasing militarisation, vote-buying, and alleged electoral malpractices witnessed in off-season polls, such as the just-concluded Osun State governorship election, were signs that the country’s democracy was going backwards.

The former governor of Bayelsa State, who spoke with journalists against the backdrop of the Osun election, said there were legitimate concerns over the deployment of security forces during elections and the growing monetisation of the democratic process.

He, however, clarified that the meeting he hosted with former leaders and members of Alliance for Democracy (AD) was not convened to take a definitive position on the Osun election or other contemporary political issues.

Dickson said the concerns he expressed were his personal views, although he stated that NDC was deeply worried about the state of Nigeria’s democracy.

“As the national leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, I can say that we are very concerned about the militarisation of states, not just Osun,” Dickson said.

He said the concern went beyond Osun, warning that there are broader apprehensions about the possible use of state institutions during the 2027 general election.

“There are genuine concerns generally, even apart from Osun, about what state institutions will do or may be used for in the course of the upcoming general elections,” he said.

Olawepo-Hashim: Democracy Won in Osun

Presidential candidate of Accord Party, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, congratulated Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on his re-election, describing the outcome of the governorship election as a victory for democracy and the people of Osun State.

Olawepo-Hashim, in a congratulatory message, commended the people of Osun for exercising their democratic rights and participating in the electoral process.

He said the election had once again demonstrated the power of the people to determine who governed them through the ballot.

He stated, “This victory is, above all, a testament to the power of the people and the enduring strength of democracy.

“When citizens exercise their civic responsibility with courage and conviction, their voice can shape the direction of their state.”

Olawepo-Hashim also congratulated Accord Party leaders, members, and supporters who participated in the election, describing their performance and commitment as part of the broader democratic gains recorded in the state.

He said Accord’s participation reinforced the principle that Nigeria’s democracy must remain open to genuine political competition and every political party and candidate had a role to play in strengthening the democratic process.

The Accord presidential candidate urged Adeleke to see his re-election as a renewed mandate to serve all residents of Osun State, irrespective of political affiliation.

He stated, “Elections end, but governance continues. The real responsibility now is to build an Osun where every citizen has a sense of belonging, where development reaches every community, young people have meaningful opportunities, and peace, justice and prosperity remain shared aspirations.”

IPAC, APM Hail Adeleke’s Victory, Say People Defeated Anti-democratic Forces

Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) and Allied People’s Movement (APM) hailed the victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke, describing the outcome as a triumph of democracy, rule of law, and the people’s will over political intimidation.

The two political bodies, in separate statements, congratulated Adeleke and the people of the state, saying the election demonstrates that Nigerians can resist attempts to manipulate the electoral process and impose unpopular candidates on them.

IPAC, the umbrella body of registered political parties in Nigeria, described Adeleke’s victory as “a victory for democracy and the rule of law”, while commending voters for remaining committed to constitutional governance, despite harassment, intimidation, arrests, killings, and alleged interference by federal institutions ahead of the poll.

In a statement signed by its National Chairman, Dr Yusuf Dantalle, IPAC said the outcome was “sweet music in the ears of all lovers of democracy in Nigeria”.

It said the poll showed what citizens could achieve when they resisted anti-democratic forces.

Similarly, APM congratulated Adeleke on his re-election on the Accord platform, declaring the outcome “a triumph of the will of the people over the rule of might”.

Dantalle, who signed APM statement as National Chairman, commended Osun voters for defying the political tension preceding the election, turning out to vote, and protecting their votes.

In another statement by National Publicity Secretary of APM, Abubakar Yusuf, the party said Tinubu would lose the 2027 presidential election to the candidate of APM, Seyi Makinde.

The party said all indicators pointed to widespread public distaste against the Tinubu administration, with Nigerians yearning for a people-oriented leadership under Makinde.

The party said the booing of Tinubu’s political henchmen, including APC state governors as they fled from Osun State, showed that Nigerians were done with APC and could not wait to vote out Tinubu in 2027.

NGF: Poll Confirms Nigerians’ Resilience

Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke on his re-election at the weekend.

A statement by Chairman of NGF, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in Ilorin, acknowledged the strides and personality of the governor, which readily paid off at the election.

The forum similarly commended the people of the state for the large turnout during the election.

“We believe that the interest that the off-cycle ballot generated again confirms the resilience of the Nigerian democracy,” the statement said.

NGF acknowledged the important role that opposition parties also played in shaping democracy and commended all the candidates for their efforts.

NGF also commended the security agencies for curtailing the initial trend of violence in the days leading to the election and creating a secure atmosphere for the exercise to proceed without much incidents.

It stated, “Finally, we acknowledge the statesmanlike role that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has played as he carefully balanced his position as the leader of the ruling party on the one hand and the father of the nation on the other.

“We are confident that HE Ademola Adeleke will continue to build on the successes of his first term in the overall interest of the people of Osun State.”

PDP: Victory Tells Clear Message on 2027

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Tanimu Turaki said the result of the election, showing a convincing win by Adeleke, was a clear message from Nigerians in the state about what the 2027 elections will be.

In a statement by PDP National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, PDP said, ”The victory came at a high cost of strong will, vigilance and resistance by the people of Osun State against the entire rigging machinery of the ruling All Progressives Congress, who were desirous of winning the state at all costs.

”That the APC wanted Osun, by fair or foul means, was not in doubt to anyone, which accounts for the unceasing intimidation, assault and arrests of opposition politicians, the ‘kill them’ directive by Senator Francis Fadahunsi and the performative invitation by the police, and his subsequent release to participate in the elections.”

PDP said, “The ruling party that is ruining the country mobilised their entire rigging machinery to Osun, with nothing left to chance, boasting that they will repeat the Edo experience, but the people of Osun State resisted their machinations and ensured the sanctity of the ballot.

”We must warn that the failure of national institutions to maintain unambiguous neutrality is dangerous and anti-democratic.”

Wike’s PDP Attributes Adeleke’s Victory to Osun People’s Confidence in His Govt

The Nyesom Wike group in PDP also congratulated Adeleke, saying his victory is a proof of the people’s confidence in his government.

in a statement by its factional National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, the group acknowledged the significance of the victory and the “confidence reposed in him by the good people of Osun State”.

It stated, “While Governor Adeleke has chosen to pursue his political journey under the platform of the Accord Party, the PDP remains proud of its contributions to the democratic development of Osun State.”

The PDP group added, “This victory marks the beginning of an even greater chapter of progress, unity, and prosperity for the people of Osun State.”

Kwara State Chapter of PDP equally congratulated Adeleke, the Adeleke family, and the resilient people of Osun State on the outcome of the governorship election.

The party, in a statement in Ilorin yesterday by its State Publicity Secretary, Olusegun Adewara, said it especially commended Osun people for coming out en masse to vote, despite the intimidation, threats, and violence that preceded the election. It said this demonstrated courage and commitment to democracy.

The party said, “The Osun political atmosphere was heavily charged, with the state witnessing an extraordinary display of federal governmental power, an overwhelming security presence, threats, political intimidation and violence before the election.

“Yet, despite these pressures, the people of Osun refused to surrender their democratic choices as they came out en masse to vote for the candidate of their choice, demonstrating remarkable courage and commitment to democracy.”

HURIWA Hails Voters, INEC, Security Forces, Condemns Vote Buying, Violence

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) commended the people of Osun State for demonstrating courage, vigilance, and an uncommon determination to protect their democratic mandate during Saturday’s governorship election.

According to a statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA said the electorate deserved particular commendation for refusing to be intimidated by the atmosphere of fear, tension, and political confrontation that characterised the days and weeks preceding the poll.

The association said the ability of voters to turn out, cast their ballots, and remain vigilant throughout the electoral process, despite the ugly history of pre-election violence in parts of the state, represented a significant victory for democracy.

HURIWA also commended Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for what it described as a largely transparent, professional, and neutral conduct of the election. It commended the security agencies for providing the level of security required to enable citizens exercise their franchise without widespread disruption.

The organisation said the relative peace achieved during the poll was particularly commendable given the alarming incidents of violence recorded before the election, including the reported killing of several citizens.

HURIWA congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke of Accord Party on his victory and urged him to regard his re-election as a solemn contract with the people of Osun State rather than merely a political triumph.

Yiaga Africa Tasks INEC to Reproduce Osun Governorship Poll’s Template in 2027

Chairman, 2026 Osun Election Observation Mission of Yiaga Africa, Dr. Asmau Maikudi, charged INEC to reproduce the success of the Osun election during the 2027 general election.

Maikudi stated that the electoral umpire had demonstrated that it could meet a high operational standard, apply the Electoral Act 2026, and transmit results transparently when the election is well resourced and closely watched.

Maikudi, who gave the charge while presenting the post-election report of the group backed by European Union (EU), underscored the need for INEC to replicate its success in the August 15 exercise across 176,000 polling units and 36 states in 2027.

She stated, “The task for INEC is, therefore, to convert the lessons from Osun into institutional standards. That means strengthening quality assurance for sensitive materials; resolving inconsistencies in voter data; standardizing implementation of downloadable PVCs and other provisions of the Electoral Act 2026.”

She called for improved transparency of INEC Results Viewing (IREV) portal and institutionalising prompt public communication whenever technological or operational failures occured.

Maikudi also challenged security agencies to sustain neutrality while significantly strengthening enforcement against vote buying, intimidation, and electoral violence.

SERAP Urges INEC, EFCC, ICPC to Probe Vote-Buying, Violence, Seeks UN’s Scrutiny

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) urged INEC, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) “to urgently, jointly and transparently investigate reported cases of vote-buying, financial inducement, illegal election financing, voter intimidation, violence, misuse of public resources and other electoral offences in connection with the 2026 Osun State governorship election”.

SERAP also urged the agencies “to invite and facilitate independent regional and international assessment through the African Union (AU), ECOWAS, the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights and relevant UN human-rights mechanisms, as complementary scrutiny to domestic accountability processes”.

SERAP called on the agencies “to trace the sources and movement of funds allegedly deployed for vote-buying or other unlawful electoral purposes and identify those who provided, authorised, distributed, financed or facilitated the alleged conduct”.

It urged them “to ensure the preservation and examination of banking and mobile-money records, telecommunications data, CCTV and video footage, polling-unit records and other documentary and digital evidence”.

SERAP asked the anti-graft agencies to “investigate, promptly arrest and, where appropriate, prosecute persons reasonably suspected of electoral, corruption or other criminal offences, including those who financed or facilitated the alleged conduct”.

In the petition dated August 15, 2026 and signed by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said, “The legitimacy and credibility of the Osun State election result ultimately depend upon whether voters were genuinely able to freely exercise their right to participation and political choice.”

Police to Osun People: Celebrate Outcome of Guber Victory Within Bounds of the Law

Osun State Police Command urged the people of Osun State to celebrate the outcome of the governorship election within the bounds of the law, saying they should not constitute a threat to public safety, security, lives or property.

The police congratulated residents on the successful conclusion of the 2026 governorship election and urged citizens to celebrate the outcome peacefully and responsibly.

Commissioner of Police (Election), CP Samuel Erale Etaifo, urged supporters of all political parties, particularly those celebrating victory, to exercise restraint and avoid reckless driving, destruction of property, violent processions, harassment, provocation, and confrontation with political opponents.

In a statement by Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, the police warned against the use of firearms or fireworks, brandishing of dangerous weapons, obstruction of traffic, and other acts capable of causing public disorder.

It stated, “The Osun State Police Command congratulates the good people of Osun State on the successful conclusion of the gubernatorial election.

“The command acknowledges that every citizen has the legitimate right to celebrate the outcome of the election and express joy in a peaceful manner.”

The command said, “Such celebrations must be conducted within the bounds of the law and must not constitute a threat to public safety, security, lives or property.

“The Commissioner of Police (Election), CP Samuel Erale Etaifo, therefore, urges supporters of all political parties, especially those celebrating victory, to exercise restraint and avoid actions capable of causing injury, destruction of property, obstruction of traffic, harassment of other citizens, or confrontation with persons holding opposing views.”

The statement added, “The command particularly warns against reckless driving, shooting of firearms or fireworks, brandishing of dangerous weapons, destruction of public or private property, violent street processions, and any form of provocation or attack on political opponents.

“Parents, guardians, political leaders, religious leaders, community leaders and other stakeholders are equally enjoined to caution their followers and ensure that celebrations remain peaceful and orderly.”

It said, “The police and other security agencies have been strategically deployed across the state to maintain law and order. Anyone found taking advantage of the post-election period to commit crimes or cause public disorder will be arrested and made to face the full weight of the law.”

The statement said, “The command wishes to reassure the people of Osun State that their safety remains its utmost priority. Citizens are encouraged to celebrate responsibly, respect one another, and remember that no political victory is worth the loss of a life or destruction of property.

“The Osun State Police Command wishes everyone a peaceful and safe celebration.”

Secondus, Group Congratulate Adeleke

Former National Chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus, and Reset Nigeria Movement congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke on his re-election.

In a statement, Secondus said to Adeleke, ”My congratulations to you on your well-deserved victory and re-election as the Executive Governor of Osun State.

”This triumph is not merely a victory for your party, but a resounding testament to the unyielding faith, love, and trust the good people of Osun State place in your leadership.

“Your resilience, unwavering dedication, and deep bond with the populace have shown that the voice of the people will always prevail.

”As you step into this monumental second term, I am confident that your vision for sustainable growth, human capacity development, and economic revival will usher in a bright new era for Osun State.

“Your trademark vibrancy and commitment to grassroots development are precisely what is needed to steer the state toward enduring prosperity.

”May Almighty God grant you the wisdom, strength, and good health to execute your vision, unite the state, and deliver the dividends of democracy to every corner of Osun.”

Reset Nigeria Movement, for its part, commended the people of Osun State for their remarkable resilience, courage, and steadfastness in the face of the challenges that characterised the recent political struggle in the state.

In a statement by National Coordinator, Osi Iwenekhai, Reset Nigeria Movement, said, ”The outcome is a powerful reminder that democracy ultimately belongs to the people. It reminds us that Nigerians must never lose faith in their ability to determine the direction of their country through their votes and convictions.

”Above all, it is a reminder that the most powerful tool in the hands of Nigerians is their vote.

”As Nigeria looks towards 2027, we urge citizens across the country to remain firm in their convictions and exercise their democratic rights without fear, intimidation or manipulation. Nigerians must be free to choose the leaders they believe can best serve their interests.”

The group said, ”Leadership must be earned through the trust of the people and sustained through accountability, competence and a genuine commitment to public service. Nigerians must therefore remain vigilant against every attempt to undermine their political choices and remain courageous in standing for the Nigeria they believe is possible.”

Falegan: I’d Have Emerged Victorious Like Adeleke If Ekiti Voters Did Not Sell Votes

Former Ekiti State governorship candidate, Opeyemi Falegan, said he would have emerged governor if voters in the state had not sold their votes during the June 20 governorship election in the state. Falegan stated this while congratulating the Governor Ademola Adeleke on his victory in the governorship election, describing the outcome as a triumph of the people’s will.

In a post on his social media page, Falegan wrote, “Osun did what Ekiti people couldn’t do. Two months ago, I would have been Governor if Ekiti people didn’t sell their votes for peanut. Great Osun people.”

While congratulating Adeleke, Falegan commended the people of Osun State their resolve to defend the sanctity of their votes, contrasting it with what he alleged occurred during the Ekiti governorship poll.

The former governorship candidate, however, did not provide evidence to support his allegation that vote-buying influenced the outcome of the Ekiti election.

ADC Congratulates Adeleke, Opposition, Questions INEC for Irev Suspension

African Democratic Congress (ADC) celebrated the victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke in Saturday’s governorship election. The party described Adeleke’s success, despite overwhelming intimidation, and the massive deployment of state power by the ruling party, as not just a personal victory for the governor, but also a victory for the people of Osun State and for opposition leaders and supporters who worked together to defeat “the APC tyranny”.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, ADC also asked the INEC to explain why the uploading of results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) was halted for nearly four hours on election night.

The party said Nigerians deserved to know who directed INEC to stop uploading the results when it became clear that APC was going to lose.

According to Abdullahi, ”We also congratulate the courageous people of Osun State who stood against overwhelming forces of intimidation and manipulation to deliver this victory for themselves and for democracy.

”This election has once again demonstrated a simple but powerful truth: when a people make up their minds about the future they want, there is a limit to what intimidation, money and the machinery of government can accomplish against their collective will.

”The people of Osun have shown Nigerians that no political machine is greater than a determined electorate. When citizens resolve to vote for the candidate and political direction they prefer, the ballot can still prevail.

”This lesson is particularly significant because of the extraordinary resources deployed by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun. The APC’s entire political machine descended on one of the smallest states in Nigeria, with more than 30 state governors leading the invasion.”

ADC stated, “The Senate President was there. The Speaker of the House of Representatives was there. Hundreds of federal and state legislators and other senior government officials were mobilised from across the federation. All of them trying to outdo one another in an unprecedented show of sycophancy to help President Bola Tinubu capture Osun.

”They wanted to make Osun an example of what we should expect in 2027. What they got instead was a chastening lesson that, in a democracy, you may control the government and all the forces it commands, but you can not control the people’s minds or obtain their consent by force.”

Abdullahi stated, ”The sheer scale of security deployment could easily have discouraged ordinary citizens from exercising their democratic rights, but it only succeeded in making the people more determined even as they faced instigated violence, arrests, and intimidation. The lesson is unmistakable: no deployment is large enough to defeat a people who have lost their fear.

”Across Nigeria today, that idea is gathering strength: that citizens do not have to endure bad leadership; that we do not have to surrender to tyranny, that hardship does not have to be our permanent national condition; and that bad governance can be brought to an end peacefully and decisively through the ballot box. Osun has shown that this is possible.

”However, even as we celebrate the outcome of this election, there is one incident that can not simply be buried beneath the congratulations.”

APP: Adeleke’s Victory Sets Benchmark for 2027

Action Peoples Party (APP) described the Osun State governorship election as a “victory for democracy”, saying the exercise has demonstrated that credible elections are possible if electoral institutions are allowed to operate independently.

The party also commended President Bola Tinubu, INEC, its Chairman, Profssor Joash Amupitan, security agencies, and the people of Osun State for their roles in ensuring a credible electoral process.

In a statement in Abuja, APP National Chairman, High Chief Uchenna Nnadi, said the significance of the election went beyond the victory or defeat of individual political parties. It said the poll’s real importance lay in the confidence it had restored in the ability of Nigerians to determine their leaders through the ballot.

Nnadi said the Osun election should serve as a model for the 2027 general election, declaring, “Osun must not be an exception. Osun must become the benchmark.”

According to him, “While no election is perfect, and there will always be areas requiring improvement, the overall conduct of the Osun election provides encouraging evidence that Nigeria’s electoral process can continue to evolve towards greater credibility, transparency and acceptance.

“For this, we believe that the institutions and individuals who contributed to this outcome deserve recognition. This election is a victory for democracy.”

The APP chairman singled out Amupitan for commendation, describing him as a “new democratic hero” whose leadership demonstrated the importance of courage, independence and integrity in election management.

He urged the INEC chairman to institutionalise the lessons from Osun and ensure that the credibility associated with the poll became a permanent feature of Nigeria’s electoral system.

Nnadi stated, “The most important achievement of any election is not necessarily who wins or who loses. It is whether the people believe that they had a genuine opportunity to determine their leadership through the ballot. The Osun election has strengthened that confidence.”

Israel: Osun Has Spoken, But There’s a Bitter Truth APC Must Hear Before 2027

National Youth Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dayo Israel, said while the outcome of the Osun election reflected the wish of the people of the state, there was a bitter truth in terms of lesson for APC before the 2027 general election.

According to Israel, “The Osun governorship election has been won and lost. Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party has been declared re-elected with 511,067 votes, defeating our candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, who received 444,815 votes.

“That margin is substantial enough to demand honest reflection, not excuses, blame shifting or the familiar ritual of assembling another committee whose report may never change how we campaign.

“As painful as the outcome is for members of our party, particularly those who invested their time, resources and emotions in the campaign, democracy requires that we respect the decision of the electorate.”

Israel said, “In my considered view, three personalities emerged as the defining figures of this election. The first is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. President Tinubu deserves commendation for allowing the people of Osun to make their choice without turning the enormous powers of the Presidency into partisan weapons.

“A president determined to capture Osun at all costs had many levers available to him. State institutions could have been weaponised, security forces could have overwhelmed the atmosphere, and federal might could have been deployed in a manner that distorted the contest.

“That did not happen. This restraint is consistent with the President’s conduct in other off cycle elections under his administration, including Anambra and Bayelsa, where opposition parties retained power. President Tinubu has demonstrated that his commitment to democracy is not limited to elections that favour the APC. That is statesmanship, and it should be acknowledged even when the result is painful for our party.”

Israel added, “President Tinubu may have lost Osun for the APC, but he won something larger for Nigeria: another opportunity to demonstrate that the vote of the Nigerian people must matter.”

He identified the second defining figure as Governor Ademola Adeleke.

He said, “For years, some members of the political elite have reduced Governor Adeleke to his dancing. That assessment has always underestimated both the man and the nature of Osun politics.

“Osun is deeply rooted in its communities, traditions, faith and local culture. Its politics cannot be understood solely through elite conversations, social media commentary or the calculations of Abuja.

“Governor Adeleke’s dancing was never a weakness. It was a political language. It humanised him, made him accessible, and created emotional proximity with ordinary voters. His singing, dancing, accessibility and public worship built a bond that many technocratic analyses failed to capture.”

Israel said, “Chief Bisi Akande and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola also understood, in their own ways, the power of cultural identification. Aregbesola sang, spoke the language of the streets and built a political identity that resonated deeply with his base. Governor Nyesom Wike, in a different context, has also shown how performance, presence and cultural familiarity can become instruments of political communication.

“Politics is not only policy. It is emotion, identity, presence and belonging. Governor Adeleke stayed close to his grassroots while some opponents dismissed the very traits that strengthened his connection with the people.

“Our party must therefore stop confusing sophistication with electoral value. A candidate may dominate elite discourse and still fail to move a ward. Another may be mocked in elite spaces and still command overwhelming loyalty on the ground. Elections are not won by approval ratings in Abuja. They are won by understanding people as they are.

Israel, however, narrowed down to David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, as the third defining figure.”

Israel explained, “Davido did not treat his role as symbolic. He was placed at the centre of youth mobilisation and used his influence, networks, music, digital reach and personal credibility to connect the campaign to a generation.

“He brought artistes, influencers and young voices into the process. Alongside emerging political and professional actors such as Pelumi Olajengbesi, he helped give the campaign a youthful, energetic and culturally resonant face.

“While the opposition deliberately activated its most recognisable young figures, our party largely relied on a structure dominated by governors, senators and former office holders. These leaders are important, but we must ask a hard question: how many young Nigerians do they genuinely inspire, mobilise or emotionally connect with?”

the APC youth leader said, “We did not lose 2022 because there was no effort. We lost because division, weak reconciliation and fragmented mobilisation overwhelmed that effort. Four years later, some of those lessons remain unlearned.

“It is also important to state a difficult but necessary truth: since the inauguration of the campaign council, the National Working Committee did not meet to formally review progress, assess strategy or recalibrate direction. In any serious political organisation, that absence of structured oversight is not a minor administrative gap. It is a strategic weakness.”

Israel stated, “A rally is not a ceremony. It is a mobilisation tool. Bringing governors and national figures from outside Osun may create optics, but elections are won by those who understand the streets, compounds, markets, campuses, motor parks, churches, mosques and communities. Local people must lead the local campaign and complemented by voices of national influencers who can also energise the base.

“The deeper challenge remains internal division. No amount of campaign technology can compensate for a fractured political family. We cannot continue with a ‘to your tents, O Israel’ approach and expect victory. Politics is addition. Sometimes it requires humility, accommodation and strategic reconciliation.”