Gov Adeleke Seeks Post-Election Peace, Promises Dev’t, Good Governance 

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor Ademola Ademola has appealed for restoration of peace and unity among the people to heal the wounds of pre-election violence even as he promised to expand state development and widen the nets of good governance.

Addressing the media after his election victory at the Saturday governorship election, the governor warned against post-election attacks on rivals and avoidance of counter-attacks from old wounds, urging forgiveness and restoration of communal love after weeks of gun attacks across the state.

While observing a minute silence for victims of the pre-election violence, the re-elected governor tasked community leaders and traditional institutions to embark on peace building in their communities as “the issues are settled by the grace of God and people”.

The governor, who dedicated his victory at the polls to God and the people of the state, commended the resilience, the strong will and unwavering commitment to democracy of the people, promising not to disappoint them.

“As you have trusted me with a second term in office, I will reinforce my strong points and correct my errors. Osun will witness further accelerated development and growth under my renewed five-point agenda,” the governor reassured the people.

The governor further commended “Mr President, His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahemd Tinubu for his strong support for a free and fair election”, declaring that “Mr President is a son of Osun State, and I hereby reaffirm my earlier endorsement of him for a second term in the 2027 presidential election”.

“To all lovers of democracy, I thank you for supporting our struggle. From home and abroad, the support is overwhelming. My faith in democracy is deepened.

“Most importantly, I thank the media for standing by us. The constant coverage in support of democracy emboldened us. We are grateful. Osun State is on the march again. We shall expand development, and widen the net of good governance,

“In this race, there is no victor, no vanquished. I extend olive branch to my co-contestants. I am the governor of all Osun people,” adding that: “My vision remains taking Osun from a civil service state to an industrial state and an investment destination.”