In A Telephone Conversation, Tinubu Congratulates Adeleke On Election Victory, Says Poll Outcome Reflects People’s Will

.Tasks him to unite Osun people for growth, stability, socio-economic progress

.Lauds INEC, security agencies for conducting a peaceful, transparent poll

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday morning called Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State on telephone to rejoice with him on his re-election for a second four-year term.

The president, in a release issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described Adeleke’s election in the just-concluded Osun gubernatorial poll as a fitting assurance that democracy will continue to flourish in Nigeria under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

According to Tinubu; “I called Governor Ademola Adeleke earlier today to congratulate him on his election victory in Osun State. His victory once again confirmed the confidence the people of Osun State have in him.

“I wish him great success as he prepares to lead the state for the next four years. Now that he has won, Governor Adeleke must unite the people of Osun State and rally them for growth, stability, and social and economic progress, regardless of the political choices they made at the election.

“I salute the courage and discipline displayed by other contestants in the election. Their participation deepened and enriched our country’s democratic culture. The outcome of the election reflects the will of the people and is a fitting assurance that democracy will continue to flourish in our land.”

The president lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies for conducting a peaceful and transparent election that produced a clear winner.