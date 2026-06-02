Nigeria’s Jimoh Ibrahim Elected Chair of UN General Assembly’s Fifth Committee, Pledges Reform, Fiscal Discipline

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim, has been elected Chairman of the Fifth Committee of the United Nations General Assembly, placing the country at the helm of one of the UN’s most influential bodies responsible for administrative and budgetary affairs.

In his acceptance speech following the election, Ibrahim described the appointment as both a privilege and a weighty responsibility, pledging to guide the committee through a period marked by financial pressures, institutional reforms, and growing global challenges.

The Fifth Committee oversees the administrative and budgetary operations of the United Nations, making it central to the organization’s ability to implement programmes and fulfill its mandates across the world.

Addressing delegates after his election, Ibrahim thanked member states for the confidence reposed in him and vowed to work closely with all regional groups, committee officers, and the UN Secretariat to ensure effective management of the committee’s agenda.

His emergence comes at a critical time for the United Nations, which continues to grapple with financial constraints and growing demands on its resources. Ibrahim acknowledged the organization’s fiscal challenges, noting that delayed contributions from member states have contributed to a budget deficit running into billions of dollars.

He called on countries to meet their financial obligations promptly, stressing that the sustainability of the UN depends on predictable and adequate funding.

“The challenges before us require collective responsibility and decisive action,” he said, emphasizing that effective stewardship of resources would be essential to maintaining the organization’s global impact.

The Nigerian diplomat also highlighted the importance of the ongoing UN reform agenda, describing it as an opportunity to strengthen efficiency, accountability, and institutional effectiveness across the organization.

Beyond financial concerns, Ibrahim pointed to escalating geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, poverty, insecurity, and rapid technological changes as issues demanding coordinated international responses.

He argued that leadership, innovation, and knowledge-driven policies would be critical in addressing these complex challenges and advancing global development.

A key theme of his address was consensus-building, which he described as the foundation of the Fifth Committee’s work. He pledged to foster cooperation among the UN’s 193 member states and ensure that differing perspectives are accommodated in the committee’s decision-making processes.

Drawing from his experience in Nigeria’s National Assembly, particularly on budgetary and inter-parliamentary matters, Ibrahim expressed confidence in his ability to bridge divides and build broad support for critical decisions.

Observers view his election as a significant diplomatic achievement for Nigeria, reflecting the country’s growing influence within multilateral institutions and its commitment to active participation in global governance.

As he assumes leadership of the committee, expectations are high that Ibrahim will help steer discussions on budget reforms, financial sustainability, and administrative efficiency at a time when the United Nations faces increasing demands to deliver results in an evolving global landscape.

Watch video.