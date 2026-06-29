C’River Project: Bendoriks Secures $7.5m Deal to Supply 100,000 Water Meters

Sunday Ehigiator

Bendoriks International Limited has signed a $7.5 million agreement with CRS Water Concession SPV Limited to supply ultrasonic prepaid water meters for deployment to 100,000 households under the ongoing rehabilitation, upgrading and management of public water infrastructure in Cross River State.

The agreement is part of a public-private partnership (PPP) initiative aimed at restoring sustainable access to potable water across the state while improving efficiency in water distribution and revenue collection.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, the Managing Director of Bendoriks International Limited, Mr. Ben Ikiseh, said the company would begin the project with the deployment of 100,000 ultrasonic prepaid water meters, assuring that it had made adequate preparations to meet any additional demand as the project progresses.

According to him, the initiative would tackle the long-standing challenges of inadequate water supply and inefficient revenue collection through the installation of modern metering systems.

“It is a privilege to be part of this historic project, one that will positively impact the lives of the people of Cross River State.

“Our company will deploy 100,000 meters in the first phase, while subsequent requests will be met without delay because we have made adequate preparations for this important project.

“Bendoriks International has built a strong reputation in this sector, and we will deploy our expertise to ensure the successful delivery of clean and safe water to residents.”

Ikiseh disclosed that the company’s technical team was fully prepared to commence installation once all necessary arrangements had been concluded.

He also commended the management of Core Trust and Investment Limited for driving what he described as a transformative initiative that would significantly improve access to potable water for residents across Cross River State.

In his remarks, the Group Managing Director of Core Trust and Investment Limited, Mr. Ayo Taire, expressed appreciation to Bendoriks International Limited for its confidence in the project and commitment to its implementation.

Taire assured stakeholders that the required infrastructure would be put in place to ensure the successful delivery of the project, adding that the initiative had the potential to become a benchmark for water sector reforms and serve as a model for other states seeking sustainable solutions to water supply challenges.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of Core Trust and Investment Limited, Mr. Adolphus Aletor, thanked all stakeholders involved in the project, noting that the objective was to make Cross River State a model of people-centred governance where every resident has reliable access to potable water.

Aletor commended Bendoriks International for believing in the initiative and encouraged the company to leverage its experience from deploying nearly one million meters across various sectors in Nigeria to ensure the project’s successful implementation.

The water metering project is expected to enhance transparency in water billing, reduce losses, improve revenue generation for water infrastructure, and support the state’s broader efforts to provide sustainable and efficient water services to residents through private sector participation.