  • Monday, 17th August, 2026

OAIC Congratulates Adeleke on Re-election

Nigeria | 2 seconds ago

The Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) Nigeria Region has congratulated Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on his re-election at the weekend. 

In a letter dated August 16 by OAIC Regional Secretary, Joe O. Okoh, for and on behalf of Regional President, OAIC Nigeria Region,  Elder Israel Akinadewo, the bloc said Adeleke’s re-election was well-deserved. 

The letter said: “Your victory at the polls is a significant expression of the confidence and trust which the good people of Osun State have reposed in your leadership and administration. 

“We consider your renewed mandate an opportunity to consolidate on the achievements of your first term and further advance the peace, unity, welfare and socio-economic development of Osun State.

“As an indigenous Christian body committed to peace, good governance, justice and the wellbeing of our nation, which your humble self is a member through a member-church, the OAIC Nigeria Region joins your family, government and the entire people of Osun State in celebrating this remarkable electoral success.” 

OAIC prayed for divine wisdom, sound health, courage and discernment for Adeleke on the renewed mandate. 

It added: “May your second term usher in greater development, prosperity, peace and progress for all the people of Osun State, irrespective of political, religious or other affiliations 

“Please be assured of the prayers and goodwill of the OAIC Nigeria Region as you prepare to commence another term of service to the people.”

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