Political Thugs Allegedly Attack NDC Campaign Office

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin City

The campaign office of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for Oredo federal constituency in the 2027 general election, Hon. Frank Uyi Omosigho, in Benin City, has reportedly been attacked.

The attack, which reportedly occurred at about 10 p.m. last Tuesday, with campaign posters, banners and other materials allegedly destroyed during the attack, was said to have been carried out by suspected political thugs.

The campaign office located at Stadium Road yesterday revealed visible signs of destruction, with several campaign materials pulled down and damaged.

Reacting to the incident, Omosigho, who represents Oredo East constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly, said community members alerted him to the attack, prompting him to visit the office at about 11 p.m.

He said he met youths at the premises who complained that unknown persons had arrived at the office and destroyed the campaign materials.

“My appeal to youths is not to allow politicians to use them to perpetrate violence or other illegal acts. Anyone caught violating the law would face the consequences.

“The campaign materials were meant to introduce candidates and political parties to the electorate. The voters had the right to make their choices independently,” the lawmaker stated.

Omosigho further disclosed that the incident had been reported to the police at Aideyan Police Station, while the state Commissioner of Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) had also been informed.

He urged his supporters and NDC members to remain calm and continue campaigning peacefully, saying the party would not be deterred by the incident.

Omosigho further appealed to Nigerians, particularly youths, not to allow themselves to be used to perpetrate electoral violence, urging them to vote for candidates based on their programmes and capacity to represent the people.

The lawmaker claimed that some of his campaign materials had been pulled down in different locations, including Stadium Road, Oguola, Oliha, Five Junction and Ekenwan Road.

The Public Relations Officer of Edo State Police Command, ASP Eno Ikoedem, could not be reached as of the time of filing this report.