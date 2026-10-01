Cybernovr Offers Scholarships for Cybersecurity Training

Sunday Okobi

Cybernovr has announced a 100 per cent scholarship programme for learners seeking to acquire cybersecurity knowledge and practical skills through its Cybersecurity Education & Awareness Programme (CEAP).

The nine-week programme, in commemoration of Nigeria’s 66th independence anniversary, is open to applicants at all levels, with selected learners required to pay no tuition fees.

According to a statement issued by the organisers, the scholarship is designed to provide participants with foundational and practical knowledge in cybersecurity while promoting digital safety and awareness.

The programme will feature live instructor-led sessions for two hours weekly, alongside access to the Cybernovr Mobile Learning Management System (LMS).

Participants will also undertake a hands-on capstone project and receive a certificate of completion at the end of the programme.

The training covers 12 modules, including introduction to cybersecurity, identity management, cyber threat awareness, ethical hacking and coding.