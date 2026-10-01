ADC PPC Condemns  Zulum’s Arrest Tinubu-Must-Go  Movement  Members

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has condemned the arrest of members of the ‘Tinubu-Must-Go (TMG)’ movement in Maiduguri, Borno State, by the administration of Governor Babagana Zulum, describing the action as a reckless abuse of power and office.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Director of Media and Publicity of the ADC PCC, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the arrests as an attempt to intimidate and silence citizens expressing opposition to the government.

“The arrest of members of the Tinubu Must Go (TMG) movement in Maiduguri by the state governor is reckless and a total abuse of power and office. It is a welcome gift for President Tinubu,” Ologbondiyan said.

He alleged that some state governors were now engaged in a race to impress President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the expense of the rights and welfare of ordinary citizens.

“What is in vogue among some of these current governors is a race to impress Tinubu at the expense of ordinary citizens,” he stated.

Ologbondiyan stressed that Nigerians have the constitutional right to express their political preferences and opinions, including calls to vote for a party and candidate of their choice in 2027.

He maintained that expressing the slogan “Tinubu must go” or “Tinubu must leave” constitutes a form of political expression and, in itself, does not amount to a criminal offence.

The ADC PCC spokesman further alleged that the arrests were intended to intimidate members of the ADC and other opposition groups ahead of the 2027 general election.

He, however, insisted that arrests, harassment and intimidation would not deter Nigerians from exercising their franchise.

“The intimidation of citizens through arrest and other unlawful means will not deter the people from voting out President Bola Tinubu in the January 16, 2027 election.”

Ologbondiyan said.

The ADC PCC, therefore, called on Governor Zulum to ensure the immediate and unconditional release of those arrested, and to guarantee their safety.

The council also urged the authorities to ensure that no harm came to the detainees, recalling what it described as a similar incident in Minna, Niger State, a fortnight earlier.

“Zulum should know that in a few months, he will be an ordinary citizen, and no amount of intimidation and harassment will deter Nigerians from voting out Tinubu,” Ologbondiyan added.

The ADC PCC also appealed to the international community, particularly the African Union (AU), European Union (EU), British High Commission and United States Embassy, to take note of what it described as the growing use of harassment and intimidation against citizens exercising their democratic rights.

It urged the international community to support efforts to protect Nigeria’s democratic space and safeguard citizens’ fundamental rights.

Ologbondiyan recalled that when the All Progressives Congress (APC) was in opposition, its members openly criticised and attacked the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He said President Jonathan, despite the criticism directed at his government, did not order the arrest of citizens merely for exercising their right to free speech.