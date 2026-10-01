N10,000  Palliatives:  Stampede  Claims  8 Lives  at  Niger Govt House

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Almost three weeks after 37 Illegal miners died in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Niger State, another disaster has befallen the state.

This time, no fewer than eight people, mostly women and children, have reportedly died in a stampede at the Government House in Minna, the state capital.

The stampede was said to have been caused when people were allegedly invited from different wards in Minna to receive N10,000 palliatives from the state government.

It was learnt that the huge crowd became unruly and uncontrollable, resulting in the stampede.

However, another source said some youths were in the government house to dissociate themselves from the planned protest by a group of youth miners.

It was learnt that one government official threw bundles of money into the air, resulting in the stampede.

A woman and her two daughters, according to an eyewitness, were among those trampled upon, adding that several others were injured and rushed to the Primary Healthcare Centre close to the government house.

It was learnt that when the condition of those taken to the health centre deteriorated, they were moved to the general hospital where some of them died.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Superintendent of Police Wasiu Abiodun, when contacted, said the police were yet to be aware of the incident.

Both the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Alhaji Bologi Ibrahim, and the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Obed Nana, could not be reached for comments on the issue.

A similar incident occurred at the same government house in 2023, which claimed the lives of several people while many others were injured.