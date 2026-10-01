Concerned Indigenes, Stakeholders Call for Accountability of Funds from Oil Companies

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin City

Indigenes and stakeholders of Orogho Dukedom in Edo South of Edo State have raised the alarm over alleged activities of some oil companies and a traditional ruler of the community.

Some indigenes of the community, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, Edo State capital, yesterday, said the oil companies, in concert with some of their leaders, are cornering the resources meant to develop the community.

According to the representatives of the seven communities that make up the dukedom, their area has remained largely underdeveloped despite millions of naira that have been channeled through a particular monarch.

Osahon Imaru, the convener, alleged that misappropriation of funds by the Enogie, Prince Patrick Osayande Akenzua, meant for seven communities in the Dukedom, namely: Orogho, Uwuo, Obagie Nunuamen, Iwevbo, Ugbigun, Obanakhoro and Ekhigbe, has been the order of the day.

He further stated that since the ascension of the present Enogie, several concerns have been raised by the stakeholders across the seven communities concerning the administration of the dukedom.

The convener also said that one of the most worrisome concerns was the introduction of Enogie representatives or Sub-Enogie in each of the seven communities, which they said have allegedly taken advantage of those positions to oppress the people whom the Enogie is expected to protect.

They further expressed their worry over the alleged misappropriation of N38.5 million that was disbursed among ancestral land owners and the dukedom communities that NEW CROSS Petroleum’s pipeline traverses.

The group equally raised a concern regarding the alleged disposal of a large parcel of land in the Savannah area of Ere-Egwa Farm without the knowledge or consent of the community leaders or the wider communities within the Dukedom.

The people further stated that the land was subsequently recovered after well-meaning indigenes of Orogho and Owuo communities intervened and stopped Ere-Egwa Farm from securing a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) from the Edo State Ministry of Lands and Survey in respect of the land.

The group reiterated that the issues raised are not mere allegations made without basis, as relevant documents are in their possession and available for verification by the appropriate authorities.

They said that, having exhausted several avenues to resolve the issue internally, they decided to seek the intervention of the Palace of the Oba of Benin as the highest traditional authority relevant to the matter, which they said was followed by a letter submitted through the Secretary to the Benin Traditional Council.

Continuing, the group said having discovered that the Enogie resorted to an oppressive and autocratic style of administration, which he was exercising through the Enogie Representatives or Sub-Enogie, compelled them to seek the intervention of the Edo State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Orhionmwon Local Government Council.

On the proposed election in the community, which was put on hold, the group considered this development significant as it demonstrates the importance of allowing the appropriate authorities to address underlying issues before any process that could further deepen division within the communities is resolved.

The group said they are not opposed to the traditional leadership, as they recognize and respect the Benin traditional institution and the historical significance of the Enogie institution, adding that their concern is the manner in which the institution is being administered.

They, therefore, advocated that they allow the seven communities to have meaningful participation in decisions affecting them.

The group called on the Oba of Benin, the Edo State Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Orhionmwon Local Government Council and other relevant authorities to give these matters the necessary attention.

The concerned indigenes and stakeholders concluded that their intervention on these issues is not a campaign against the institution of the Enogie, but a call for accountability and responsible administration.

“We believe that traditional institutions can only remain strong when they enjoy the confidence of the people they represent. Our struggle is therefore directed towards ensuring that the seven communities of Orogho Dukedom are governed through a system that promotes peace, justice, accountability, consultation, transparency and development,” they posited