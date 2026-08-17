Police  to Clamp Down on Traffic Violations in Jigawa

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

The Jigawa State Police Command has announced the commencement of a statewide enforcement operation, code-named ‘Operation Velvet’, aimed at curbing persistent violations of traffic laws and reducing road crashes across the state.

The operation, scheduled to commence on August 24, 2026, will be conducted simultaneously across the 27 local government areas of the state in collaboration with sister security and traffic management agencies.

The Command said the exercise was designed to enforce strict compliance with traffic regulations, enhance road safety and protect the lives and property of motorists, passengers, pedestrians and other road users.

Under the operation, joint enforcement teams will intensify patrols, stop-and-check operations and targeted enforcement at major roads, highways, urban centres, markets, motor parks and other identified traffic-prone locations.

The Police Command said the exercise would particularly target motorists and other road users involved in overloading passengers, goods or animals, dangerous and reckless driving, driving against traffic, driving without number plates or valid documents, use of unroadworthy vehicles, illegal parking, obstruction of traffic, failure to obey traffic signs and signals, and unauthorised use of tinted glass, among other offences.

It warned motorists against violating traffic regulations, stressing that offenders would face legal action.

According to the Command, a mobile court would be constituted to facilitate the speedy handling of traffic-related cases arising from the enforcement exercise.

“Persons apprehended for traffic offences will be processed in accordance with the law and, where appropriate, prosecuted before the mobile court,” the Command said.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Tijjani Murtala, directed personnel participating in the operation to maintain the highest standards of professionalism, civility and fairness while respecting the fundamental rights of citizens.

Murtala also warned officers and other members of the enforcement teams against extortion, corruption, abuse of power, and other forms of unprofessional conduct.

He urged parents, transport unions, commercial drivers, motorcycle and tricycle operators, private motorists and other road users to cooperate with the enforcement teams and ensure that their vehicles were roadworthy and all relevant documents valid and up to date.

The Command emphasised that Operation Velvet was not intended to harass or intimidate law-abiding citizens, but to promote discipline, orderliness and responsible use of roads across the state.

It urged residents to regard the operation as a collective road safety initiative aimed at preventing avoidable loss of lives and property.

“The Jigawa State Police Command remains committed to working closely with relevant stakeholders and sister agencies towards maintaining safer roads, enhancing public safety and ensuring that all road users enjoy a secure and orderly transportation environment across the state,” the statement said.