2027: Duke Advises Opposition to Bury Egos, Unite against  APC

Ayodeji Ake

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Donald Duke, has urged opposition politicians to set aside personal ambitions and egos if they are serious about defeating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election.

Duke, a former Governor of Cross River State, said the major obstacle confronting the opposition was not necessarily the strength of the APC but its inability to unite around a common political objective.

Speaking in an interview, he said opposition leaders must be willing to negotiate, compromise and build a credible coalition anchored on a shared vision for Nigeria.

According to him, politicians cannot continue to pursue separate presidential ambitions and expect to defeat an incumbent party with a well-established nationwide political structure.

He stressed that victory in 2027 would depend on collaboration rather than fragmentation, arguing that Nigerians were yearning for a credible alternative to the current administration.

Duke said opposition parties must first agree on how to address the country’s economic and security challenges before focusing on who would occupy the presidency.

He noted that personal ambitions had repeatedly frustrated efforts to build sustainable political coalitions in Nigeria, warning that a divided opposition could split the anti-APC vote and ultimately strengthen the ruling party.

The PRP candidate said any serious opposition alliance must be built around ideas, competence and a clear commitment to national development, rather than individual political interests.

He also urged opposition leaders to focus on issues affecting ordinary Nigerians, including the rising cost of living, unemployment, insecurity, energy and inadequate infrastructure.

Duke maintained that Nigerians must be convinced that any opposition coalition is driven by a genuine desire to improve governance and not merely by the ambition to capture political power.

“They have to bury their egos,” he said, stressing that personal ambitions should not be allowed to derail the broader national interest.

The former governor urged political leaders who genuinely desire change to be prepared to make sacrifices and accept compromises.

He said the 2027 election should be a contest between competing visions for Nigeria rather than a battle between individual personalities.

Duke therefore called on opposition politicians to begin early negotiations towards a credible and united alliance capable of presenting Nigerians with a strong alternative to the APC.