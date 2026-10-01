Followers, Friends, Family Celebrate Apostle Belemzy at 46

Members, partners and other close associates of Queen Belemzy Ministries-School of Power, have celebrated its founder Apostle Queen Belemzy as she marked her 46th birthday on Tuesday, September 29, 2026 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The historic birthday celebration of the US-Based preacher was anchored on a three-day revival crusade themed,“3 Days Holy Ghost Encounter,” which was held from Sunday September 27 to Tuesday September 29, which was her birthday.

It was an atmosphere of worship, testimonies and spiritual renewal at the Reens Suites and Apartments Event Centre, venue of the crusade, as Christian faithful, including her followers and partners from across Nigeria, Africa, Europe and the United States gathered, with millions joining online from around the world.

Belemzy is acclaimed for using social media platforms to bring the Gospel of salvation, deliverance and restoration to millions around the world.

Some members of the ministry from Nigeria and other nations who spoke with newsmen on the sideline of the event testified how Apostle Belemzy’s ministry has touched their lives, prompting their decisions to travel down to Port Harcourt to celebrate her.

A Dubai-based member, Verah Otieno, said she has been part of the ministry since 2018, and decided to come to Port Harcourt to celebrate with the woman whose ministry has tremendously impacted her life.

“This ministry is like our home. There’s love here, there’s teaching here. This ministry just taught me how to love God.Through the Apostle, I’ve learnt a lot. The things I didn’t know, I’ve learnt them under her.

“I have seen how she has blessed many people.Their lives have changed because of her. Because of the love she has for God and humanity.

“I have never in my life experienced what the Apostle is doing for people. I just admire her obedience, and she has taught us how to be obedient to God,” she said.

Another member of the ministry from Germany, Mary Bruenle, said: “My encounter with her has changed my life so much; spiritually, physically. Jesus has changed my life so much through her ministry. So, first of all, Jesus, and then my Apostle, and then the country Nigeria because I like the country, not everything, but I like it,” she said.

Recalling how she met the woman of God, Bruenle said “I met her online. One day I was scrolling through YouTube and then I saw her video and I was just like glued to it”.

Also, Celeste Glichrist from Delaware, United States, who said she was visiting Nigeria for the second time, described her encounter with Belemzy as transformational.

“I joined this ministry six years ago through a friend who invited me. And I’m going to tell you, the first time that I watched her, I couldn’t stop, and I joined the ministry. I have been a member for six years now.

“My life has tremendously changed 360degrees. God has blessed me. I’ve been healed through this ministry. My eyes, my high blood pressure, Cholesterol, so many things. You know, God has really taken care of me through this ministry,” she added.

Also speaking, Apostle Felicia Tengu from Columbus Ohio, United States, said celebrating with the woman of God whose life has touched many around the world was very significant to her.

Apostle Belemzy’s Aunty, who simply introduced herself as Mrs Margaret, lauded the preacher for yielding herself to the call of God, culminating into a ministry that has transformed many across nations of the world.

According to her,” she grew up here before moving to the U.S. I am her mother’s younger sister,and she stayed with me when her parents moved to the United States.

“ Today, I can tell you that I am very proud of her because her life has become an instrument of change to people.God is using her to touch lives around the world, including her own people here,” she said.

While addressing a press conference earlier, the Port Harcourt-born cleric said she decided to use her birthday to bring the Gospel of Jesus Christ to her people by the leading of God.

She said the three-day revival programme was part of her ministry’s ongoing evangelistic outreaches in parts of the country, bringing healing, restoration and revival to the nation.

“God told me to come and do my birthday celebration here.I used to be a party promoter and I used to do birthday parties every year in the club, big ones, and since I got saved God told me from now on I will do the party for the glory of God,” he said.

The cleric added that,“right now it’s Jesus’ party. So he told me to come to Port Harcourt and do it. This is where I was born. This is my home town, I am from here”.

She said the three-day programme was an opportunity for people to have genuine encounters with Jesus Christ, culminating into healings and deliverance for both the people and the nation.

“Jesus is the light of the world, and this is the word he’s been giving me since I came for this programme, Nigeria is about to experience the light of the world-Jesus Christ, and he is set to remove every darkness and bring light into their lives. Nigeria is about to be great again, “ the cleric said.

Belemzy, who is committed to ministering to the needs of many beyond the pulpit, also used the 3-day programme to attend to the material needs of many, giving food, clothes and startup capital to many.

The occasion also brought together Nigerians from all walks of life, including stars from the Nigerian film industry, led by the former National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Dr Emeka Rollas Ejezie(MON).

Some thespians present at the event to felicitate the cleric include veteran actress Patience Ozokwor (Mama G), Steve Eboh, Doris Ogala, Uche Ogbodo and Torino Ojukwu, amongst others.