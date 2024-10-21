Lawal Becomes Tinubu’s New CSO

*DSS asks former CSO, Fasasi, to proceed on training course

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Department of State Service (DSS) at the weekend replaced Adegboyega Fasasi as Chief Security Officer (CSO) to President Bola Tinubu.

Another officer of the Service, Rasheed Atanda Lawal, a Deputy Director, has been appointed to replace Fasasi.



Although details of the change of guard appeared sketchy on Sunday evening, it was gathered that Fasasi, who has served as CSO since Tinubu became President in May, 2023, was replaced because he was due for a professional training.



According to reliable sources, the Director-General of the DSS, Tosin Ajayi, had requested President Tinubu to approve the release of Fasasi as his CSO so he could proceed on a strategic training course.



The source who spoke on Sunday evening, on condition of anonymity, said Fasasi’s removal and replacement was not strange, adding that the outgoing officer ought to have anticipated it because it is a common practice in the Service.



According to the source, whenever a new DG comes to office at the DSS, he is most likely to embark on reorganization in various areas of the Service, especially around the President.



He said: “Yes, I heard he has been replaced with another officer because he is being sent on a professional training course. At least there’s is reason for his removal and you can’t really premise that on any particular scandal, though you can entirely rule it out that there might have been a misgiving somewhere, it happens.



“The angle I want us to actually look at it from the fact that such exercise as this ‘change of guards’ usually happens when the DSS gets a new DG. You know they deal strictly with intelligence and operate in secrecy, the new DG will always prefer to have his own trusted men on critical beats, the Presidency and the office of the CSO to the President being number one on that list”.



As at press time, there was yet to be any official confirmation of the movements in the CSO’s office.