NAHCON: S’ Arabia’s Proposal To Migrate Nigerian Pilgrims To Private Tour Operator Model To Be Implemented In Phases

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has said the proposed business-to-business model for future hajj operations recommended by the Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah will be implemented in phases.

Chairman of the commission, Ambassador Ismail Abba Yussuf, who made the disclosure Friday while speaking with newsmen at the State House, Abuja, noted that the sudden planned migration of 98% of the country’s traditional public Hajj quota to a private tour operator framework will not be feasible given the long-established public administration system managed by NAHCON and the state Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards.

He said though the commission has received an official policy communication from the Saudi authorities about the decision, it is proposing a phased implementation of the new arrangement due to the significant economic and operational risks.

Yussuf explained that the structural shift of the proposed policy would undermine existing government-to-government understandings, disrupt established operational arrangements, weaken the statutory role of state Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, and adversely affect the affordability, accessibility and orderly management of Hajj for ordinary Nigerian pilgrims.

He maintained that while Nigeria fully supports Saudi’s digital transformation agenda and the expansion of private sector participation in Hajj operations, the commission believes that such reforms should be implemented through mutual consultation and a carefully managed transition.