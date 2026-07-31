Just In: PDP Faction Submits Jonathan’s Name To INEC As Presidential Candidate

*Also submitted names of governorship, national and state houses of assembly candidates

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the submission of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s name as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election, despite an ongoing leadership dispute within the opposition party.

The Interim National Working Committee (INWC) of the PDP, led by Mr Kabiru Turaki SAN, said it had manually submitted Jonathan’s name alongside those of governorship, National Assembly and State Assembly candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in compliance with the Electoral Act 2026.

Addressing a press conference late Thursday night, the National Publicity Secretary of the INWC, Ini Ememobong, said INEC acknowledged receipt of the submission even though the commission allegedly denied the faction access to electronic submission codes.

According to him, the faction remains the authentic leadership of the PDP following what it described as a Supreme Court judgment that left the party without a legally recognised national leadership.

This, he said, prompted the Board of Trustees and a member-requisitioned National Executive Committee to establish an interim leadership structure.

Ememobong disclosed that the faction had approached the Federal High Court in Abuja after INEC allegedly refused to recognise the interim leadership despite being notified of its constitution and subsequent reminders.

He criticised a recent judgment by Justice Salim Oluwasupo Ibrahim, arguing that the ruling contradicted earlier decisions of the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal which, according to him, formed the basis of the faction’s case.

“The judgment reads more like an appeal on the judgments of the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal,” he said, adding that the group had appealed the decision and was confident that the appellate court would reaffirm the earlier rulings.

The PDP faction also alleged irregularities in the release of the Certified True Copy of the judgment, claiming that portions of the document did not fully reflect what was delivered in open court.

Ememobong accused INEC of failing to maintain neutrality in matters concerning the PDP, alleging that the electoral body had repeatedly ignored material facts and court orders favourable to the party.

“The Commission’s filings, its arguments before the courts and its refusal to comply with court orders favourable to our Party have collectively created an impression of institutional bias that should concern every Nigerian,” he said.

The spokesman further argued that if INEC eventually publishes names different from those submitted by the faction, it would reinforce public concerns about the commission’s impartiality and suggest support for individuals seeking to weaken the opposition.

The faction urged its members and supporters not to lose confidence should such a scenario arise, insisting that it would continue to pursue legal and constitutional remedies.

Ememobong described the dispute as part of a broader struggle to prevent what he termed the erosion of opposition politics and the emergence of a one-party state.

He maintained that the faction’s candidates had expressed confidence in the ongoing legal process and remained committed to reclaiming the party.

“Notwithstanding INEC’s refusal to provide us with the necessary access codes, we have successfully submitted, manually and in full compliance with the Electoral Act 2026, the list of candidates sponsored by the authentic Peoples Democratic Party,” he stated.

He warned against what he called “electoral authoritarianism”, saying democratic institutions must not be used to suppress opposition parties.

Ememobong expressed optimism that the courts would ultimately resolve the leadership dispute in the faction’s favour, declaring that its members were prepared to continue the legal battle to the end.