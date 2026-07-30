  • Thursday, 30th July, 2026

Breaking: Otedola Acquires Additional N222.21bn Worth of First Holdco Shares

Breaking | 4 seconds ago

Kayode Tokede

Billionaire investor, Mr. Olufemi Otedola, has acquired additional N222.21 billion worth of First Holdco Plc shares on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).
According to disclosure on the Exchange, the Chairman of the First Holdco acquired further 1,779,094,976 shares of the Group at N124.90 per share, making it a single purchase he has made in the financial institution.

The transaction on the NGX takes Otedola‘s position to 11,956,589,264 shares from 10,177,494,288x, as he becomes the largest shareholder of the oldest financial institution in Nigeria.

Details later…

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