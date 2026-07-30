Northern Senators Back President’s Military Expansion after Benue, Kaduna Killings

• Condemn attacks that left over 40 dead, demand justice for victims

• Ex-army chief: Creation of new divisions step in right direction

Sunday Aborisade and Emma Okonji in Abuja





The Northern Senators Forum (NSF) has thrown its weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s decision to expand the Nigerian Army with four additional divisions and recruit 28,000 personnel, describing the move as a timely response to Nigeria’s worsening security challenges following fresh killings in Benue and Kaduna states.

The forum also strongly condemned the attacks in the two states, which claimed more than 40 lives, including women and children, and displaced several families, while urging the federal government to ensure the swift arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

In a statement issued yesterday by its Chairman, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, the forum expressed deep concern over the continued wave of violence in parts of the country and extended its condolences to the governments and people of Benue and Kaduna States, as well as families of the victims.

According to the statement, at least 13 persons were killed in an early morning attack on Efeyi Community in Ugboju, Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State on July 28, while several others sustained injuries before security operatives were deployed to restore order.

The forum also recalled that about 30 persons, including women and children, lost their lives during a separate attack on Naridon Village in Kamaru Ward of Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State on July 26, with several homes destroyed in the assault.

The senators described the attacks as tragic and unacceptable, stressing that innocent Nigerians should not continue to live under the threat of violent attacks.

While mourning the victims, the lawmakers commended the federal government’s renewed commitment to tackling insecurity through the planned expansion of the Nigerian Army.

They noted that Tinubu’s approval for the creation of four additional army divisions, increasing the number from eight to 12, alongside the recruitment of 28,000 additional military personnel, would significantly improve the country’s security architecture if effectively implemented.

According to the forum, the initiative is expected to decentralise military command, strengthen border security and enhance the capacity of security forces to respond rapidly to emerging threats across the country.

The lawmakers said the military expansion would provide broader strategic coverage and operational support nationwide while helping to restore public confidence in the government’s ability to protect lives and property.

They, however, emphasised that increasing troop strength alone would not be sufficient unless accompanied by adequate funding, modern equipment, efficient logistics and improved welfare for military personnel.

The forum urged the federal government to ensure that the newly approved military formations are fully equipped and adequately supported to maximise their operational effectiveness.

The senators also called on residents of affected communities and Nigerians generally to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and credible intelligence capable of preventing future attacks.

They further urged security agencies to intensify efforts to apprehend the perpetrators of the Benue and Kaduna attacks and bring them to justice without delay.

The forum also appealed to the federal government to provide adequate humanitarian assistance to victims of the attacks and families displaced by the violence.

According to the lawmakers, achieving lasting peace and security across the country will require sustained investment in Nigeria’s security architecture, stronger intelligence gathering and closer collaboration between security agencies and local communities.

The senators maintained that only a coordinated and comprehensive security strategy would effectively address the persistent threats posed by armed criminal groups and restore stability in affected communities.

Meanwhile, former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor (rtd), has said the recent announcement on the expansion of the Nigerian Army through the creation of four divisions, and the planned recruitment of additional 28,000 soldiers, were the clear outcome of the right policies in the right direction.

The retired general said this yesterday during the Morning Show of ARISE NEWS Channel.

According to him, the decision was in the right direction in a long road to ensuring that Nigeria has a very balanced security architecture in the country. He however said there were a good number of things that needed to be done in line with the expansion plan.

“Expanding from eight-division to 12-division has a lot of implications. First, the existing eight-division must be properly brought up to scale in terms of personnel, equipment, logistics, among others. I believe that the details of all that might not necessarily be for public consumption, but I want to believe that the president is well aware of the implications of all that.

“The president has indicated that 28,000 soldiers would be recruited, meaning that a lot has to go into accommodation, uniforms and other logistics for the troops,” he stated.

Addressing the issue of alleged infiltration, where military information is leaked to bandits, as well as the situation, where soldiers get conflicting commands not to shoot at bandits during some raids carried out by the military, Irabor said every military would want to have a force that is capable, that is robust enough to be able to achieve the objectives within a given timeframe.

“Now, coming to the issue of infiltration, first and foremost, with the world over, you always have moves, but then the mechanisms that are put in place to be able to forestall such occurrences is what matters.

“And that’s why the recruitment into the armed forces demands that we do a lot of background checks to know those that are being recruited into the Army.

“We also go ahead to ensure that whilst in training, the behaviour, the attitude of those that are being recruited are being scrutinised, such that even whilst they are in training, some of them are also pulled out.

“But let me say this, the Nigerian soldier, or even the policeman, or anyone within the defence and security establishments, are not from outer space,” Irabor said.

Asked if the additional 28,000 recruits will meet the needs of the military in combating banditry and terrorism, more so that the Army has been involved in internal security of the country in recent times, Irabor said there was need for expansion and recruitment in order to handle threat assessment required to save lives.