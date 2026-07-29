FG Arraigns Ansaru Commanders, Three Others Over Oriire Abduction, Murder of Teachers

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, arraigned two commanders of the Ansaru terrorist organisation captured by the Department of State Services (DSS), alongside three of their cohorts, on charges of terrorism, kidnapping and the beheading of two teachers of schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The five suspects were arraigned before Justice Salim Ibrahim of the Federal High Court, Abuja. The court adjourned the matter until September 24 for the commencement of trial and ordered that the five men remain in the custody of the DSS.

According to the Federal Government, DSS operatives in August 2025 captured top Mahmuda commanders, Abubakar Abba Mahmuda Abu Bara’a and Abubakar Abbas, also known as Mallam Mahmuda Al-Nigeri. Weeks ago, during the rescue of the Oriire captives, the DSS also arrested three more persons linked to the terror attack and the Ansaru organisation.

Last week, a Federal High Court in Abuja sentenced Mahmud Usman (Abu Bara’a) and his deputy, Mahmud Al-Nigeri, to life imprisonment after they both pleaded guilty to some of the 32 counts bordering on belonging to a terrorist organisation, among other offences.

Following the sentencing, feelers from the DSS suggested that the secret police was far from satisfied with the judgment and was likely to appeal. However, in a fresh twist, the DSS, on Wednesday, arraigned the terrorist commanders and three of their foot soldiers on fresh charges of terrorism and the murder of the teachers.